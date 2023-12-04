Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth speeder charged EIGHT times in 18 days during A9 crackdown

Cameron Gloag was one of eight drivers whose cases called in Perth over allegations of 38 separate speeding offences in May and June.

By Gordon Currie
A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.
A9 at Gleneagles. Image: Dc Thomson.

A teenage driver was charged with speeding eight times in 18 days on the same stretch of road during an apparent clampdown on motorists.

Cameron Gloag, 19, was clocked twice on the same day on three occasions at speeds up to 88mph on a notorious stretch of the A9.

He was one of eight drivers allegedly responsible for nearly 40 instances of speeding in the space of a few weeks on the dual carriageway south of Perth.

The stretch of the A9 between Perth and Stirling has witnessed numerous accidents in recent years, including fatalities, and average speed cameras have been installed along it.

Guilty to three of eight charges

The cases called at Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court.

All took place during an eight-week window between April 29 and June 24 this year.

Gloag, of Fairmount Road, Perth, was able to avoid a driving ban after the Crown accepted his guilty plea to three of the eight charges and dropped the other five.

Driving a Ford Fiesta Turbo with the personalised number CG11OAG – the teenager admitted clocking 87mph on May 2 and 81mph on May 17 – both near Gleneagles – and 88mph on May 18 near the Gleneagles-Blackford junction.

Average speed cameras on the A9 near Auchterarder
Average speed cameras on the A9 near Auchterarder. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He had also been charged with driving at 86mph near Tibbermore on May 1, at 83mph at the same spot the next day and at 81mph on May 10 near Gleneagles.

It had been alleged that on May 17 and May 18, he drove at 82mph near Tibbermore

He was handed nine penalty points and fined £420.

Highest speed

Caroline Keith, 38, Eskdale Road, Bearsden, also had nine penalty points imposed after she admitted clocking 80mph on the A9 Stirling to Perth on May 15, 85mph on June 6, and 81mph on June 12.

She was fined £380, but had further charges of speeding at 80mph on May 16, 81mph on May 19, and 80mph on June 16 in her Renault Kadjar, dropped by prosecutors.

Nathan Thomson, 23, of Gavel Road, Queenzieburn, admitted clocking 86mph on May 13, 87mph on June 12, and the highest speed of the eight charged –  92mph – on June 24, on various points of the A9 between Auchterarder and Perth.

He had not guilty pleas accepted to further charges of clocking 80mph in a Vauxhall Astra on June 11 and 86mph on June 22 and was fined £440.

He had ten points imposed but was allowed to stay on the road.

Five more accused

Jake Logan, 19, of Castlehill Road, Dingwall, admitted speeding in a VW Golf twice – 85mph near Gleneagles and t80mph a few miles further south near Dunblane – on May 13.

He had a third charge of speeding at 83 mph – again near Gleneagles – on the same day dropped by the Crown.

He had six penalty points imposed and was fined £280.

Matthew Smith, 47, of Allan Gardens, Saltcoats, entered a guilty plea to a charge of speeding at 80mph on the A9 Perth to Stirling road on May 7 but not guilty to speeding three other times on the same date and a trial has been scheduled for February.

A9 sign
The A9 junction at Auchterarder.

Chloe Lamont, 29, of Springbank Road, Doune, faces five charges of speeding in a Citreon C3 – both north and southbound – between 80 and 85mph between April 29 and May 13 and her case was continued without plea.

Olivia Pollock, 19, of Bonnyside Road, Bonnybridge, also had her case continued without plea.

She faces two charges of speeding at 8 mph and two at 81mph in a VW Golf between May 13 and May 20.

Andrew Little, 36, Springbank Gardens, Dunblane, was given three penalty points and fined £140 after he admitted clocking 81mph in a Hyundai Tucson near Dunblane on May 6.

Prosecutors accepted his not guilty pleas to charges of speeding at 80mph on May 1 and again at that speed on May 13.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

