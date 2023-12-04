Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs ‘concealed between his buttocks’

A Dundee crack dealer was found with 17 wraps of drugs discreetly hidden in his body.

Christopher Wilkie, 34, admitted dealing cocaine outside the Overgate centre after being found with £340 of the drug hidden in a purple plastic container between his buttocks.

Repeat offender Wilkie appeared from custody to admit a single charge of supplying the class A drug.

Watched ‘transaction’ outside centre

Dundee Sheriff Court heard security staff at the Overgate spotted Wilkie in the busy shopping centre at around 10am on 16 September 2022.

Wilkie had been previously banned from the mall and was asked to leave, which he promptly did.

However, guards observing CCTV saw what appeared to be a “transaction” between Wilkie and another male, prompting them to call the police.

Depute fiscal Larissa Milligan said: “Police attended almost immediately and traced the accused outside the Steeple church on Nethergate.

“He was in possession of scales, a crack pipe and a mobile phone.

“He was arrested and taken to police HQ on Bell Street.”

17 wraps found after search

Ms Milligan said: “CCTV footage showed the accused holding a dark object in his hand.

“He proceeded to place the item in another male’s hand, who provided the accused with a paper note in exchange.

“The accused put the items into his trousers.

“While in police custody he was fully searched.

“He was found in possession of a purple plastic container containing 17 wraps of a black, rock substance.

“It was concealed between his buttocks.

“It was found to be crack cocaine, at 4.2g, split into deals worth £20.

“It had a total value of £340.”

Jailed

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the crack, the pipe, the scales and the phone, which was granted by Sheriff Garry Sutherland.

Defence solicitor Billy Watt, in mitigation for Wilkie, said: “He has a record going back some time.

“He has previous convictions for possession but no analogous convictions (for dealing).

“He has been engaging with drug services while in custody. He seems to be making some progress.”

Wilkie, of Ravenscraig Road, admitted supplying cocaine at Steeple Church, Nethergate.

He was sentenced to six months in custody, to begin after his current four-month sentence expires.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.