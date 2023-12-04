Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs ‘concealed between his buttocks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crack dealer: Dundee man in city centre had £340 of drugs ‘concealed between his buttocks’

Staff at the Overgate contacted police after watching on CCTV as Christopher Wilkie conducted a 'transaction' outside.

By Paul Malik
Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.
Christopher Wilkie was caught in the city centre. Image: Facebook.

A Dundee crack dealer was found with 17 wraps of drugs discreetly hidden in his body.

Christopher Wilkie, 34, admitted dealing cocaine outside the Overgate centre after being found with £340 of the drug hidden in a purple plastic container between his buttocks.

Repeat offender Wilkie appeared from custody to admit a single charge of supplying the class A drug.

Watched ‘transaction’ outside centre

Dundee Sheriff Court heard security staff at the Overgate spotted Wilkie in the busy shopping centre at around 10am on 16 September 2022.

Wilkie had been previously banned from the mall and was asked to leave, which he promptly did.

However, guards observing CCTV saw what appeared to be a “transaction” between Wilkie and another male, prompting them to call the police.

Overgate centre
Overgate staff alerted police. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Depute fiscal Larissa Milligan said: “Police attended almost immediately and traced the accused outside the Steeple church on Nethergate.

“He was in possession of scales, a crack pipe and a mobile phone.

“He was arrested and taken to police HQ on Bell Street.”

17 wraps found after search

Ms Milligan said: “CCTV footage showed the accused holding a dark object in his hand.

“He proceeded to place the item in another male’s hand, who provided the accused with a paper note in exchange.

“The accused put the items into his trousers.

“While in police custody he was fully searched.

“He was found in possession of a purple plastic container containing 17 wraps of a black, rock substance.

“It was concealed between his buttocks.

“It was found to be crack cocaine, at 4.2g, split into deals worth £20.

“It had a total value of £340.”

Jailed

The Crown moved for forfeiture of the crack, the pipe, the scales and the phone, which was granted by Sheriff Garry Sutherland.

Defence solicitor Billy Watt, in mitigation for Wilkie, said: “He has a record going back some time.

“He has previous convictions for possession but no analogous convictions (for dealing).

“He has been engaging with drug services while in custody. He seems to be making some progress.”

Wilkie, of Ravenscraig Road, admitted supplying cocaine at Steeple Church, Nethergate.

He was sentenced to six months in custody, to begin after his current four-month sentence expires.

