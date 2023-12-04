Dundee star Lyall Cameron insists Motherwell performance ‘proved’ top-six credentials but admits Dark Blues ‘chucked it away’ at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee star Lyall Cameron insists Motherwell performance ‘proved’ top-six credentials but admits Dark Blues ‘chucked it away’ at Fir Park

The Scotland U/21 star scored his second goal of the season as the Dark Blues were denied victory at Fir Park.

By George Cran
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Lyall Cameron celebrates his goal at Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

Lyall Cameron admits Dundee “chucked it away” at Motherwell but insists the performance at Fir Park “proved” they are a top-six side.

The Dark Blues came from behind to lead 2-1 and then 3-2 heading into stoppage time before conceding to 10-man ’Well, letting two points slip through their grasp.

The end of the contest stung Cameron & Co. after an impressive showing.

“With the performance we put in, I think we deserved to walk away with all three points but in this league you get punished,” the Scotland U/21 star said.

“We showed some good moments, controlled the game thoroughly but slackened off towards the end and chucked it away.

Conor Wilkinson (No 99) breaks Dundee FC hearts with a late leveller. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“It feels like a defeat.

“Nine times out of 10, when they have a goal kick with a minute to go, you don’t concede.

“You could say it’s unlucky, maybe we weren’t set up right, but on another day it doesn’t happen – it shouldn’t happen.”

‘Looking at us and laughing’

With victory Dundee could have been in among the teams vying for third spot right now.

Instead Hearts and St Mirren remain five points in front.

But the Dark Blues have been either sixth or seventh in the Premiership for the past five matchdays.

However, Cameron says if onlookers are surprised at their start to the campaign, nobody at Dens Park is.

Lyall Cameron scores at Motherwell.
Lyall Cameron nods Dundee FC level at Fir Park. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“We were all secretly positive at the start of the year but that can go either way,” he added.

“We have performed well but looking back at the games we’ve played, I think we could be higher up the league than where we are.

“At the start of the season when we were saying we were aiming for the top six, a lot of people were looking at us and laughing.

“But we’ve proved we are a top-six side and if we put in performances like that we’ll be rewarded.”

‘Keep improving’

A few weeks back with while away with Scotland U/21s, Cameron admitted he “needed to kick on” this season after some niggling injuries.

He scored for the national side in a key win in Belgium and has followed that up with his second Dundee goal of the season with a header at Fir Park on Saturday.

Cameron enjoys his goal for Dundee FC. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

And he feels like he’s getting to the kind of form he wants.

Though even that won’t satisfy Cameron’s desire for improvement.

“Going away with Scotland U/21s boosted my confidence,” he said.

“I came back hoping to get some good minutes in.

“I think I can keep improving. No matter how well I do, I’ll always think I can do better.

“My play in the final third could have been a bit tidier.”

