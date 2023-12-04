Dundee star Lyall Cameron insists Motherwell performance ‘proved’ top-six credentials but admits Dark Blues ‘chucked it away’ at Fir Park

Lyall Cameron admits Dundee “chucked it away” at Motherwell but insists the performance at Fir Park “proved” they are a top-six side.

The Dark Blues came from behind to lead 2-1 and then 3-2 heading into stoppage time before conceding to 10-man ’Well, letting two points slip through their grasp.

The end of the contest stung Cameron & Co. after an impressive showing.

“With the performance we put in, I think we deserved to walk away with all three points but in this league you get punished,” the Scotland U/21 star said.

“We showed some good moments, controlled the game thoroughly but slackened off towards the end and chucked it away.

“It feels like a defeat.

“Nine times out of 10, when they have a goal kick with a minute to go, you don’t concede.

“You could say it’s unlucky, maybe we weren’t set up right, but on another day it doesn’t happen – it shouldn’t happen.”

‘Looking at us and laughing’

With victory Dundee could have been in among the teams vying for third spot right now.

Instead Hearts and St Mirren remain five points in front.

But the Dark Blues have been either sixth or seventh in the Premiership for the past five matchdays.

However, Cameron says if onlookers are surprised at their start to the campaign, nobody at Dens Park is.

“We were all secretly positive at the start of the year but that can go either way,” he added.

“We have performed well but looking back at the games we’ve played, I think we could be higher up the league than where we are.

“At the start of the season when we were saying we were aiming for the top six, a lot of people were looking at us and laughing.

“But we’ve proved we are a top-six side and if we put in performances like that we’ll be rewarded.”

‘Keep improving’

A few weeks back with while away with Scotland U/21s, Cameron admitted he “needed to kick on” this season after some niggling injuries.

He scored for the national side in a key win in Belgium and has followed that up with his second Dundee goal of the season with a header at Fir Park on Saturday.

And he feels like he’s getting to the kind of form he wants.

Though even that won’t satisfy Cameron’s desire for improvement.

“Going away with Scotland U/21s boosted my confidence,” he said.

“I came back hoping to get some good minutes in.

“I think I can keep improving. No matter how well I do, I’ll always think I can do better.

“My play in the final third could have been a bit tidier.”