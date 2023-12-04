TAMZIN MCDONALD: We need to talk more openly about transracial adoption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TAMZIN MCDONALD: We need to talk more openly about transracial adoption

We need to stop thinking children are blank slates when it comes to adoption.

Tamzin Mcdonald as a child.
By Tamzin Mcdonald

I was 10 months old when I was left in a field.

Old enough to understand I was alone but not old enough to run after who left me.

Luckily a passing family heard my cries and rescued me. I would spend the next few months and years being looked after by police, social services, the family who found me and a foster family.

For roughly the first nine years of my life I was raised by my adoptive parents in the Caribbean with UK trips to visit my adoptive parents’ biological children.

We eventually moved to Edinburgh and I went to school here, had my son here and made Scotland my home (we stayed in Leith for five years before moving to Dunfermline and then returning to Midlothian in 2021).

‘Better understanding required’

I am sometimes classed as a transracial or transcultural adoption, which means placing a child who is of one race or ethnic group with adoptive parents of another race or ethnic group.

Intercountry adoptee is another term used – that is the process by which you adopt a child from a country other than your own through permanent legal means and then bring that child to your country of residence to live with you permanently.

In a statement given by former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament on March 22, she apologised for the forced adoptions that took place in Scotland in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

The Scottish apology follows Australia’s in 2013 and Ireland’s in 2021.

In her apology she also said specialist support and counselling services for those affected by historical adoption practices have been established.

Tamzin was born in the Caribbean before making Scotland her home.

I would also like to see her successor Humza Yousaf review forced adoptions in the 80s as well as looking into those involving children overseas who have been brought to Scotland.

We need to understand the services provided.

While we have more knowledge and support for adoptions and ethnic minorities, it’s still a grey area when they intertwine.

Issues raised are shot down

People don’t like talking openly about it unless it’s to portray the belief these children are “lucky” or the “adopted parents are saints for rescuing unwanted children”.

They often argue against any criticism of transracial adoption by saying it’s better than going into care, failing to see there are other options before adoption that may have been ignored or not offered.

For example, kinship care, where a child is unable to live with their birth parent and resides instead with a relative or other individual with whom they have a pre-existing relationship.

Tamzin Mcdonald.

What about assessing the reasons the children can’t remain with family and whether or not those reasons – poverty, for example – can be addressed?

Other issues raised that get shot down are intersectionality in transracial adoption.

A lot of people don’t want to see race as an issue but for the transracial adoptee, it is a unique experience and deserves its own recognition.

Transracial adoptees from marginalised groups have similar issues as the forced adoptions discussed earlier, like falsified birth certificates and identities, but they also have the racial angle.

‘Traumatic experience’

In my case, I’m Caribbean and my adopted parents are white British.

Moving from the Caribbean to Scotland was a traumatic experience in itself.

It was after the murder of Stephen Lawrence and I remember thinking I had been brought somewhere where I could be killed just for the colour of my skin.

Tamzin has reflected on her adoption experience.

There needs to be more knowledge about the after-effects of adoption on children whether transracial, forced or other variations.

We need to stop thinking children are blank slates when it comes to adoption.

And we need to acknowledge the negative aspects to negate them becoming the serious issues in adulthood that we are struggling with today.

