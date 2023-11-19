Lyall Cameron reveals key characteristic shared by Dundee and Scotland under-21s after Dens star bags first goal for country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Lyall Cameron reveals key characteristic shared by Dundee and Scotland under-21s after Dens star bags first goal for country

Cameron netted the under-21s' second goal in their stunning 2-0 win over Belgium.

By Mark Walker
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium.
Dundee's Lyall Cameron celebrates after putting Scotland under-21s 2-0 up in Belgium. Image: SNS

Lyall Cameron reckons both Scotland under-21s and Dundee can stun football this season as they relish the underdog role.

The Dens Park midfielder was a hero for the young Scots on Friday when he netted Scotland’s second goal in their stunning 2-0 win in Roeselare against Belgium.

His strike – his first for his country – added to a header from Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen to give Scot Gemmill’s side a sensational win against a Belgian side with a previous unblemished 100% record and who had yet to concede a goal.

It puts Scotland in second place in the table after four games, with the three best runners-up of the nine groups qualifying for the 2025 finals in Slovakia and the other six going into a play-off. They now face Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday.

Cameron has also been part of the Premiership’s surprise package Dundee, with Tony Docherty’s team shrugging off their recently promoted status to storm into the top six.

A 4-0 thrashing of in-form St Mirren last week saw them rise to fifth place, above the likes of Aberdeen and Hibs, and Cameron believes there are similarities between his club and country.

He said: “I was confident from the start of the campaign. I knew we were a good team going into this season.

“At Dundee, like with the under-21s, we have shown we are a hard team to beat and play against.

“I think we showed that against a really good St Mirren side last week.

“We are underdogs at Dundee as were with Scotland in Belgium and it’s also about us all working hard and getting results.

“It’s always the same with newly promoted teams because people underestimate you.

“But I knew myself we were good and I had a lot of confidence in my team-mates that we would do well.

“I hope we keep improving, keep doing well and hopefully we do finish in the top six.

“It’s been a decent start to the season at Dundee. Personally, I have had a few ups and downs because of a couple of injuries.

“I don’t think I have quite got going yet to be honest and I need to kick on.”

Cameron – who became the first player to win all three of Dundee’s players’ awards last season – young player of the year, players’ player of the year and player of the year – was impressed by the work rate of Scotland’s battling young side in Flanders.

He said: “It was a great shift from everyone.

“Perhaps we got lucky with the chances they missed but I think we created our own luck with the work we put in.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium.
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland under-21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock

“We held on really well and showed so much strength. I felt we worked very hard for each other and that’s the type of squad we have.

“I think it’s right up there in my career to get my first goal for the under-21s.

“I think we showed in Spain we are a hard team to beat. It took them with their quality until the last five minutes or so to finally break us down.

“We played even better against Belgium when we counter-attacked and scored two goals.

“Hungary will be similar. They are a good side and we are away from home again so we need to recover before Tuesday and go again.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty is delighted with Owen Beck's contribution since joining Dundee on loan from Liverpool. Image: SNS
Dundee season in numbers: Where do Dee rank against Premiership rivals, who is top…
Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Scotland U/21 goal in Belgium. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee star Lyall Cameron an 'absolute stand-out' for Scotland U/21s as Fin Robertson and…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty have led their sides impressively so far this season. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Which high-flying Dundee side is more impressive this season?
Jetting in: John Nelms, Dundee's current managing director, meets Scot Gardiner and Bill Colvin at Dundee airport. Image: DCT/Gareth Jennings
Inside Dundee's American takeover 10 years on as ex-chairman talks family ties that boosted…
Cammy Kerr received a guard of honour ahead of his testimonial clash with Celtic. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group)
16 best pictures as Dundee fans hail Dens Park icons at Cammy Kerr's star-studded…
Former Dundee, Scotland and Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee star Leigh Griffiths provides 'massive bonus' as he makes step into coaching
Dundee's Cammy Kerr with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr still living Dundee dream - but one big target remains for testimonial…
Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…
Former Dundee boss Dario Bonetti and strikers Juan Sara and Fabian Caballero - pictured in August 2001 - are returning to Dens Park for Cammy Kerr's testimonial. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr recalls 'shaking' as Juan Sara signed autograph in Asda as Dundee icons…
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr. Image: SNS
Cammy Kerr testimonial: Dundee star picks top manager, team-mate and moment ahead of star-studded…
2

Conversation