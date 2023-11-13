Amadou Bakayoko: Premiership table proves Dundee can dare to dream of Europe

Amadou Bakayoko hailed what he reckons was Dundee’s most complete performance of the season so far against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Sierra Leone striker bagged a brace with Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson also on the scoresheet as the Dark Blues battered the Buddies at Dens.

The result lifted Tony Docherty’s side up to fifth in the Premiership table, just two points behind the third top Paisley outfit.

And Bakayoko, who is away on international duty this week for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and Mo Salah’s Egypt, insisted Dundee can dare to dream and set their sights on qualifying for Europe this season.

The 27-year-old Forest Green loanee said “It was a good game and performance overall.

“We worked really hard and made a good show of ourselves, for sure.

“We wanted to get a lot more goals and we felt that we could have.

“But we did what we needed to do and the main thing was to get three points.

“We showed against a good team like St Mirren that we can go and match them and even do better.

“Was that our most complete performance? Yes, you could say so.

“That performance has been due for a while, to be honest.

“Hopefully we can come back after the international break and go on a good run.

“I am guessing the gaffer would have liked not to have had this break to keep the momentum going.

“But the boys we have here have a good mindset and we don’t get overexcited.

“We know what we are capable of and it is just about doing the right things and getting ready for the next game.”

Europe ‘doable’ for Dundee

When asked if qualifying for Europe was a realistic ambition Bakayoko insisted: “Looking at the table, of course.

“I think it is definitely doable. This is my first season in Scotland and we have just got promoted but I am expecting a lot from myself and the team.

“I think we have shown with where we are in the table and with the performances we are capable of continuing what we have done against St Mirren.”

Bakayoko was naturally delighted with his two goals and he hopes there are many more to come from him for the Dark Blues.

He added: “They have been due but the three points were the most important thing.

“My goals will keep coming as long as I continue to work hard and do what the gaffer tells me to do.

“I am sure there will be plenty more.”

Bakayoko was also pleased to see his fellow front men Rudden and Robinson hit the back of the net on Saturday and he believes they, along with Diego Pineda, all work hard to push each other on.

The front man added: “I love working with Zak and he has a lot of energy, the same as Diego and Zach who have been on the bench.

“I think we are all capable of playing but it is about pushing each other to make sure that once they do get their chance they can go and score goals.”