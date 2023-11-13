Amadou Bakayoko: Premiership table proves Dundee can dare to dream of Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Amadou Bakayoko: Premiership table proves Dundee can dare to dream of Europe

The on-loan Forest Green Rovers striker's double helped the Dark Blues destroy St Mirren.

By Neil Robertson
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates with Zak Rudden after putting Dundee 1-0 up on St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko celebrates with Zak Rudden after putting Dundee 1-0 up on St Mirren. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Amadou Bakayoko hailed what he reckons was Dundee’s most complete performance of the season so far against St Mirren on Saturday.

The Sierra Leone striker bagged a brace with Zak Rudden and Zach Robinson also on the scoresheet as the Dark Blues battered the Buddies at Dens.

The result lifted Tony Docherty’s side up to fifth in the Premiership table, just two points behind the third top Paisley outfit.

And Bakayoko, who is away on international duty this week for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and Mo Salah’s Egypt, insisted Dundee can dare to dream and set their sights on qualifying for Europe this season.

The 27-year-old Forest Green loanee said “It was a good game and performance overall.

Amadou Bakayoko celebrates with Malachi Boateng after making it 3-0 to Dundee over St Mirren. Image: SNS

“We worked really hard and made a good show of ourselves, for sure.

“We wanted to get a lot more goals and we felt that we could have.

“But we did what we needed to do and the main thing was to get three points.

“We showed against a good team like St Mirren that we can go and match them and even do better.

“Was that our most complete performance? Yes, you could say so.

“That performance has been due for a while, to be honest.

“Hopefully we can come back after the international break and go on a good run.

“I am guessing the gaffer would have liked not to have had this break to keep the momentum going.

“But the boys we have here have a good mindset and we don’t get overexcited.

“We know what we are capable of and it is just about doing the right things and getting ready for the next game.”

Europe ‘doable’ for Dundee

When asked if qualifying for Europe was a realistic ambition Bakayoko insisted: “Looking at the table, of course.

“I think it is definitely doable. This is my first season in Scotland and we have just got promoted but I am expecting a lot from myself and the team.

“I think we have shown with where we are in the table and with the performances we are capable of continuing what we have done against St Mirren.”

Bakayoko was naturally delighted with his two goals and he hopes there are many more to come from him for the Dark Blues.

He added: “They have been due but the three points were the most important thing.

Bakayoko applauds the Dundee support as he is substituted late on against St Mirren. Image’ SNS

“My goals will keep coming as long as I continue to work hard and do what the gaffer tells me to do.

“I am sure there will be plenty more.”

Bakayoko was also pleased to see his fellow front men Rudden and Robinson hit the back of the net on Saturday and he believes they, along with Diego Pineda, all work hard to push each other on.

The front man added: “I love working with Zak and he has a lot of energy, the same as Diego and Zach who have been on the bench.

“I think we are all capable of playing but it is about pushing each other to make sure that once they do get their chance they can go and score goals.”

Conversation