Perth inmate whose partner smuggled in drugs given more jail time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Perth inmate whose partner smuggled in drugs given more jail time

Kevin Hogg accepted a sheet of paper laced with drugs at Perth Prison.

By Ross Gardiner
Hayley Watson and Kevin Hogg have both been convicted over the prison drugs scheme.
Hayley Watson and Kevin Hogg have both been convicted over the prison drugs scheme.

A Perth prisoner who used his partner to smuggle drug-laced paper into jail has had six months added to his sentence.

Kevin Hogg had only been on remand for a month when he was caught.

His partner had met him for a standard visit but tried to sneak him in the drug-soaked sheet.

Hogg had expected to be liberated next summer but had his sentence extended for his involvement in the scheme.

Illicit rendezvous

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “At the time of the offence, the accused was an untried remand prisoner.

“A visit took place on February 17 2022 and at the conclusion of the visit, the accused was searched on his return and was found to have two sheets of A4 paper.

“One of which was a prison issue piece, which was given back.

“The other was taken away and tested.”

Mr Hamilton said the sheet tested positive for MDMA, Spice 8 and cannabis.

Hogg, who appeared by video link from HMP Barlinnie, admitted possessing the sheet laced with “ADB-4EN-PINACA.”

Kevin Hogg
Kevin Hogg.

His solicitor said: “Mr Hogg is 31 years of age and currently in HMP Barlinnie.

“As a result of this, he was punished within the prison system.

“He accepts, of course, that this is a serious matter.”

Hogg’s earliest date of liberation had been August 2024 but Sheriff William Gilchrist added 145 days to his sentence.

The sheriff said: “Drugs in prison do enormous harm.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable.

Partner’s punishment

Hogg’s partner Hayley Watson avoided imprisonment after being found to have smuggled the sheet into HMP Perth.

Watson was thought to have used a child to pass the cannabis-laced sheet over.

The 36-year-old denied allegations she was concerned in the supply of the class B synthetic cannabinoid compound.

But she was convicted following a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

After background reports were completed, Watson was given a community payback order to last nine months.

Hayley Watson
Hayley Watson.

After viewing CCTV of the apparent exchange, Sheriff William Wood told her there was no other “plausible or credible” way Mr Hogg could have received the illicit substance.

He said it was inconceivable Mr Hogg was handed the paper by someone inside the jail, before visiting time.

“If that was so, it would be the first time efforts were made to smuggle drugs out of a  prison,” he said.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

William Whyte has been liberated from prison.
Angus sex pest released from prison but banned from child contact
Police chased the stolen car along Pitkerro Road, in Dundee.
County lines dealers caught with drugs in stolen car in Dundee
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Licence saved and benefits gained
Police used a facial reconstruction to help identify the remains of Ean Coutts.
Fife skeleton murder trial — Ean Coutts body lay so long that cause of…
Simon Bowes-Lyon arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Late Queen's cousin fined and banned for drink-drive shame
One of Reilly's victims was abused at RM Condor, Arbroath.
Royal Marine sexually abused boys, including one at RM Condor, Arbroath
Ferrier died at HMP Perth.
Fife serial rapist dies behind bars before being sentenced
Dean Bromage (pictured) is accused of sexually assaulting a girl during a Salvation Army concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Tayside music teacher denies sexually assaulting woman during Salvation Army concert
Laird pled guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Volunteer bookkeeper stole £17k from Angus charity playgroup
Mico was saved after the public helped fund an identity tattoo. Image: Supplied.
Fife dog Mico saved after tattoo ID as owner admonished by court