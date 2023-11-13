Perth inmate whose partner smuggled in drugs given more jail time

A Perth prisoner who used his partner to smuggle drug-laced paper into jail has had six months added to his sentence.

Kevin Hogg had only been on remand for a month when he was caught.

His partner had met him for a standard visit but tried to sneak him in the drug-soaked sheet.

Hogg had expected to be liberated next summer but had his sentence extended for his involvement in the scheme.

Illicit rendezvous

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton told Perth Sheriff Court: “At the time of the offence, the accused was an untried remand prisoner.

“A visit took place on February 17 2022 and at the conclusion of the visit, the accused was searched on his return and was found to have two sheets of A4 paper.

“One of which was a prison issue piece, which was given back.

“The other was taken away and tested.”

Mr Hamilton said the sheet tested positive for MDMA, Spice 8 and cannabis.

Hogg, who appeared by video link from HMP Barlinnie, admitted possessing the sheet laced with “ADB-4EN-PINACA.”

His solicitor said: “Mr Hogg is 31 years of age and currently in HMP Barlinnie.

“As a result of this, he was punished within the prison system.

“He accepts, of course, that this is a serious matter.”

Hogg’s earliest date of liberation had been August 2024 but Sheriff William Gilchrist added 145 days to his sentence.

The sheriff said: “Drugs in prison do enormous harm.

“A custodial sentence is inevitable.

Partner’s punishment

Hogg’s partner Hayley Watson avoided imprisonment after being found to have smuggled the sheet into HMP Perth.

Watson was thought to have used a child to pass the cannabis-laced sheet over.

The 36-year-old denied allegations she was concerned in the supply of the class B synthetic cannabinoid compound.

But she was convicted following a two-day trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

After background reports were completed, Watson was given a community payback order to last nine months.

After viewing CCTV of the apparent exchange, Sheriff William Wood told her there was no other “plausible or credible” way Mr Hogg could have received the illicit substance.

He said it was inconceivable Mr Hogg was handed the paper by someone inside the jail, before visiting time.

“If that was so, it would be the first time efforts were made to smuggle drugs out of a prison,” he said.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.