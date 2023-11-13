Leven man claimed he kept vile child abuse images as evidence for police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leven man claimed he kept vile child abuse images as evidence for police

Darren Adam said due to the Covid pandemic, he could not report the images he had been sent.

By Jamie McKenzie
Darren Adam claims he kept the images sent to his phone for nearly a year so he could pass them to police. Image: PA.
A 35-year-old Leven man caught with indecent pictures and videos of children has been jailed for six months and put on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

Darren Adam’s phone was seized by police during a search on March 3 last year.

It contained 23 accessible child abuse images – 22 category C and one category B – and two category C videos.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard previously the vile content showed girls between the ages of seven and 15 and a boy between 12 and 15.

Adam, of Coldstream Avenue, was also in possession of an extreme pornographic image depicting an adult female engaged in sexual activity with a dog.

He appeared in the dock from custody for sentencing on Friday.

Covid-19 excuse

Defence lawyer Aaron Thomson said his client, involuntarily, had been sent a link but accepts clicking on it “out of curiosity” and screenshotting the images.

Sheriff Timothy-Niven Smith pointed out Adam told the author of a background report he kept the images on the device as evidence to show police and was not able to report the matter due to Covid restrictions.

The sheriff highlighted the court heard previously the creation dates of the vile images were between May 22 2021 and September 21 2021.

He pointed out nearly six months had elapsed until March 3 2022, when police executed their search warrant and the images were found.

He said he had difficulty accepting Adam’s explanation for keeping the illegal material, given the last file creation date, and the accused had “ample opportunity” to disclose them to police if that was his true intention.

The sheriff added: “I do accept there was Covid but by then we were not in consistent lockdown”.

Mr Thomson maintained his client’s position is he was in the house as a result of Covid-19 but accepts he should not have had the images, regardless of his explanation.

Reason for image crackdown

Adam pled guilty to possessing indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children between May 22 2021 and March 3 2022 and possessing an extreme pornographic image depicting in an explicit and realistic sexual activity involving an animal on March 3 2022.

Sheriff Niven-Smith explained because of demand for such images, children in some countries are sold and subjected to horrific sexual abuse of the most demeaning and humiliating nature for people such as Adam’s enjoyment.

The sheriff said Adam has been subject to ten community-based orders in the past but repeatedly offends.

The court heard Adam also had a previous conviction of a sexual nature.

Sheriff Niven-Smith sentenced him to six months in prison, to run consecutively to an existing custodial sentence he is serving for assault.

