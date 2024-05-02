Thursday court round-up — Hash dash and slow response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Hash dash and slow response

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A dangerous speeding driver first noted by police because of the strong waft of cannabis from his car as he drove past them has been banned for a year, fined £180 and ordered him to carry out 135 hours unpaid work.

Officers chased Sol Heary as he drove erratically and when he was eventually stopped following a pursuit involving three police units, he was found to have £310 worth of cannabis in wraps in his car.

Heary, 21, from Dundee, admitted possessing the drugs and driving dangerously and at excessive speed on the A85 between Methven and Perth on 19 September 2022.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Perth Sheriff Court: “At 10.10 am two officers saw the car driven by the accused and noted a smell of cannabis.

“They realised the smell of cannabis was from the accused’s car.”

Sol Heary
Sol Heary.

They were joined in their pursuit by two other officers driving in the opposite direction

Ms Apostolova said: “He continued to drive at high speed, passing a number of cars.

“A third pair of officers traced him in a car park. He was searched and a quantity of cannabis was found.”

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “He does seem to have learned some lessons. He is no longer using cannabis.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC said: “You appreciate tour actions were reckless and you endangered the well-being of other road users including police officers.”

Faces prison

Clark Smith, 33, faces a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of raping a woman and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old child. A jury determined he committed the offences in Dundee in 2022 and 2015, respectively.

Clark Smith
Clark Smith will be sentenced next month. Image: Facebook.

Poor response

A volunteer First Responder has been allowed to keep her licence after causing a collision on a rural Perthshire road.

Elaine Moffat, of Strowan Road, Comrie, drove off after colliding with a trailer during a botched overtaking manoeuvre on the A827 Lix Toll to Ballinluig road, near Killin.

The 51-year-old passed one vehicle, before returning to her lane and squeezing between it and another vehicle in front.

Fiscal depute Lindsey Brooks told Stirling Sheriff Court the first driver had to brake to avoid a collision.

While returning to the correct lane, the nearside of Moffat’s Toyota Aygo hit a trailer being towed by the vehicle in front.

She stopped briefly before driving off and another motorist, concerned for her welfare, followed her into Killin, where she parked at her dental clinic workplace.

She later attended voluntarily at a police station and in court, pled guilty to driving carelessly on November 24 last year and failing to report an accident within 24 hours.

The court heard she was the only person injured in the collision, suffering a cut to her head.

Told a driving ban could affect her role as a First Responder, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined her £700 and imposed six penalty points on her licence.

Transatlantic dealer

An engineering student from Dundee worked as a transatlantic drug dealer. Chishimba Chiti was involved in the onward supply of cannabis from Tayside to as far afield as Arizona, between February 2021 and April 2022.

Chishimba Chiti
Chishimba Chiti.

Prison plea

A Fife man who turned up at Dunfermline police station with two kitchen knives and asked to be jailed had his wish granted.

William Vanbeck previously pled guilty to possessing the knives without lawful authority on October 9 last year.

The 45-year-old appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison and was given a 20-month sentence, backdated to October 10 last year.

Prosecutor Sarah Wilkinson told the court previously Vanbeck had attended the rear custody area of the police station with a kitchen knife in each hand at around 10:55pm on October 9.

He was heard banging on the custody suite area shouting: “I just want to go to jail.”

When police asked if he had a reasonable excuse for having the blades, he said: “I am guilty, I just want to do anything to get back to prison.”

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Dryburgh said her client has struggled in the community and to get support.

The solicitor said he was only at liberty for less than a month, having previously admitted a similar offence by arriving at Levenmouth police station on Christmas Day
2021 carrying a knife with a 13-inch blade and telling police he “wanted lifted”.

He was jailed for ten months that time.

Prison slasher

A man serving life for firebombing a mosque has been jailed for a further decade for launching a campaign of terror in which he slashed sex offenders in Perth Prison. Thomas Connington, 36, was given an order for lifelong restriction (OLR) in June 2017 for launching a Molotov cocktail at Edinburgh’s Central Mosque. He has since subjected fellow inmates at HMP Perth to a series of savage assaults.

Thomas Connington
Thomas Connington. Image: Police Scotland.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

