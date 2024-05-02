Dundee man convicted of rape and child sexual assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee man convicted of rape and child sexual assault

Clark Smith is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of offences in 2015 and 2021.

By Ciaran Shanks
Clark Smith
Clark Smith will be sentenced next month. Image: Facebook.

A jury has convicted a man of raping a woman and sexually assaulting a child in Dundee.

Clark Smith is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of offences in 2015 and 2021.

The 33-year-old stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and was convicted of three charges.

Smith, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, sexually assaulted a child, then aged 14, by touching her on the body, repeatedly trying to kiss her and forcing her to touch him indecently.

This occurred on July 11 2015 in the West End area of Dundee.

On an occasion between August 17 and August 19 2022, Smith assaulted a woman at an address in Menzieshill by seizing her arm and twisting it behind her back, as well as seizing her neck and choking her on two occasions.

Smith also repeatedly kicked the woman on the head and body to her injury and endangered her life as a result.

He was further convicted of raping the woman on August 18 2022.

Clark Smith
Clark Smith. Image: Facebook.

Not proven verdicts were returned on five other charges of rape and an allegation of a serious assault on another woman.

Smith has served numerous jail terms for violence but has never been convicted of sexual offences.

In 2019, Smith was locked up after pulling a samurai sword on an electrician carrying out work in his flat, sparking a four-hour police siege.

Judge Lord Summers placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and deferred sentence until next month for a report to be prepared.

“The jury have acquitted you of various charges but have convicted you of a sexual assault, an assault and a rape,” Lord Summers told Smith.

“These are serious charges and will attract a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Smith will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston in June.

