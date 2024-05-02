Dundee man convicted of rape and child sexual assault

A jury has convicted a man of raping a woman and sexually assaulting a child in Dundee.

Clark Smith is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of offences in 2015 and 2021.

The 33-year-old stood trial at the High Court in Dundee and was convicted of three charges.

Smith, currently a prisoner at HMP Perth, sexually assaulted a child, then aged 14, by touching her on the body, repeatedly trying to kiss her and forcing her to touch him indecently.

This occurred on July 11 2015 in the West End area of Dundee.

On an occasion between August 17 and August 19 2022, Smith assaulted a woman at an address in Menzieshill by seizing her arm and twisting it behind her back, as well as seizing her neck and choking her on two occasions.

Smith also repeatedly kicked the woman on the head and body to her injury and endangered her life as a result.

He was further convicted of raping the woman on August 18 2022.

Not proven verdicts were returned on five other charges of rape and an allegation of a serious assault on another woman.

Smith has served numerous jail terms for violence but has never been convicted of sexual offences.

In 2019, Smith was locked up after pulling a samurai sword on an electrician carrying out work in his flat, sparking a four-hour police siege.

Judge Lord Summers placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and deferred sentence until next month for a report to be prepared.

“The jury have acquitted you of various charges but have convicted you of a sexual assault, an assault and a rape,” Lord Summers told Smith.

“These are serious charges and will attract a lengthy custodial sentence.”

Smith will be sentenced at the High Court in Livingston in June.

