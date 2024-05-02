Perth mum who lost baby at hands of abusive ex fights to change law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Perth mum who lost baby at hands of abusive ex fights to change law

Nicola Murray's ex received just a £300 fine when she had a miscarriage after he hit her with his car.

By Alasdair Clark
Perth Mum Nicola Murray
Perth mum Nicola Murray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perth mum who lost her baby after her abusive ex hit her with his car is taking her fight for tougher sentences to Holyrood.

Nicola Murray was six weeks pregnant in 2013 when her ex, whose abusive behaviour she had previously reported to police, caused her to lose her unborn child.

After she broke up with him, Nicola’s then partner flew into a fit of rage.

“I got dragged five or six feet across the road. I suffered grazes and cuts, bit of glass were embedded into my legs, arms and my face as well,” she said in an interview with The Courier.

The day after the incident Nicola miscarried her child.

While the man was prosecuted, pleading guilty to culpable and reckless conduct in 2014, Nicola was left shocked when he was ordered to pay just £300 in compensation.

Nicola Murray, 45, from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“It was pathetic,” she said of the sentence, adding: “I thought they would take it more seriously.

“The police who came out to take my statement also spoke to my daughters, all three were present when the incident happened.

“None of that, the trauma to them or the fact that I had miscarried as a result of my injuries, was taken into account.

“As far as the law in concerned that baby didn’t exist because it never drew breath, but it existed to me. I’d known I was pregnant for a full week.”

Scotland only part of the UK with no law for abuse causing a miscarriage

Scotland is the only part of the UK where causing a miscarriage or still birth through violence or abuse in not a specific crime. Abusers are only prosecuted for offences against the victim.

Academics say the gap in the law has left Scotland “ill-equipped” to deal with some of most serious cases of abuse.

Nicola, who lost a second child in 2017, has since discovered that in the five years leading up to 2022, police received more than 7,000 reports of domestic violence where a pregnant women was involved.

The true figure is feared to be much higher because domestic violence is known to be underreported.

‘I want other women to get the justice I was denied’

It has led to her campaign for a change in legislation to provide for courts to hand out tougher sentences to perpetrators whose abuse causes a miscarriage, still birth or forces a woman to terminate a pregnancy against her will.

She will attend a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday afternoon after lodging a petition at Holyrood calling for the creation of a Unborn Victims of Violence Act.

Nicola, who runs a support group for survivors, said: “I found out I am not the only person whose experienced the lack of justice.

“Something has to be done, and if I don’t speak up then I’m relying on someone else to do it. If not me, then who?

“I want to make sure other women have the access to justice that I was denied.”

Jackson Carlaw MSP. Image: Fraser Bremner

Jackson Carlaw, convener of the parliament’s Public Petitions Committee, will lead the debate.

In an opinion column for The Courier, Mr Carlaw said his committee was bringing Nicola’s petition to the chamber to “confront the sobering reality” that there silently suffering victims whose voices often go unheard.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Nicola urged MSPs to understand just how many women were suffering while pregnant.

Addressing them, she said: “Understand this is huge. There are so many women in Scotland suffering domestic violence, and suffering while pregnant. For some, that will result in a miscarriage, stillbirth or coerced termination.

“Hear them. Think about them when you’re voting on it. They are real people, real women, and they matter.”

More from Scottish politics

Highlands MSP Kate Forbes SNP
ALASDAIR CLARK: Kate Forbes is no bigot, but her views on equal marriage deserve…
19/09/2023 Picture Duncan McGlynn +447771370263 Portraits of MSP Kate Forbes outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. ©Duncan McGlynn ***NO SYNDICATION***NO ARCHIVE*** 19/09/2023 Picture Duncan McGlynn +447771370263 Portraits of MSP Kate Forbes outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland. ©Duncan McGlynn ***NO SYNDICATION***NO ARCHIVE***
Kate Forbes supporter comments spook John Swinney camp as SNP leadership talks held
Scottish Green party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie. Image: PA
The Stooshie: Greens MSP Maggie Chapman on question of confidence in her own party…
The Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry took evidence from Scottish Hazards on Wednesday (PA)
Care staff felt under pressure to work even when unwell, Covid inquiry told
Dundee residents, including David Crutchley, had their say on Humza Yousaf.
How does Dundee feel about local resident Humza Yousaf as he quits first minister…
John Swinney
Fergus Ewing fears John Swinney push shows 'Green tail still wagging big yellow dog'
3
The service must be able to tackle evolving risks, the fire chief said (SFRS/PA)
Fire service says it needs £60m per year to address modern-day risks
First Minister Humza Yousaf and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: PA
Stephen Flynn hits back as SNP blame game begins
5
Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson design
KEZIA DUGDALE: Rushed Scottish election would be headache for all
3
Kate Forbes. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Kate Forbes urged to stand for SNP leader again as factions form
9

Conversation