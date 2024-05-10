Teachers’ panel warns over lack of progress on submitted pay claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Teachers’ panel warns over lack of progress on submitted pay claim

By Press Association
The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers submitted a pay claim in January (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers submitted a pay claim in January (Danny Lawson/PA)

A teachers’ panel has warned of “increasing concern” at a lack of progress regarding a pay increase, despite having submitted a claim four months ago.

In January, the teachers’ panel of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) submitted a pay claim of 6.5% for the 2024-25 year.

It came as part of a bid to raise real-terms pay to levels last seen 16 years ago.

However, the SNCT says it is still waiting for an offer from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla), and that “no firm indication has been given of when an offer will be forthcoming”.

The SNCT said Cosla has a “short window of opportunity” to resolve the matter.

A spokesperson said: “A short window of opportunity now exists for a pay settlement to be agreed in time for the implementation date of August 1 2024, a change in implementation date previously agreed by both Cosla and the Scottish Government.

“It is now imperative that a pay offer is tabled, at the SNCT, without any further delay, to allow for meaningful negotiation to take place.

“The teachers’ panel retains a firm and unequivocal commitment to the tripartite arrangements of the SNCT and to the principle of sectoral collective bargaining between teaching unions, Cosla and the Scottish Government.

“In submitting its pay claim in January of this year, the teachers’ panel made clear its wish to negotiate meaningfully in the spirit of such a commitment and has sought to do so in the intervening months despite delaying by the other partners”.

The SNCT has called on both Cosla and the Scottish Government to make a “meaningful pay offer” to teachers ahead of August a.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Teacher pay negotiations are a matter for the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) and the Scottish Government will play its part in those talks.

“Ministers value the teaching profession – which is why Scotland has the most teachers per pupil and the highest paid classroom teachers in the UK.

“The current pay deal is the most generous for teachers in over 20 years, and means an overall increase of more than £6,100 over two years for the majority of classroom teachers and a cumulative pay increase of over 30% for the majority of teachers since January 2018”.

Cosla has been contacted for comment.