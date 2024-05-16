Work on Mossmorran net zero transition plan to begin in coming months

Work on a new “just transition” plan for the future of the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife will begin in the coming months.

The proposal was outlined by the SNP government as part of measures announced when it U-turned on a commitment to slash emissions by 75% by 2030.

It can now be revealed work on the plan – which will likely set out options for the plant’s future after the transition to renewable energy – is to begin in January 2025.

Responding to a question from Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell, climate action minister Gillian Martin said the plan would take account of the approach taken at the closure-hit Grangemouth Refinery.

Ms Martin said: “The Scottish Government has committed to developing a just transition plan for the Mossmorran industrial complex, work will commence in early 2025.

“This will allow for a thorough evaluation of the approach taken at Grangemouth to maximise learning and outputs.”

The plan is expected to be published by the end of the parliament in 2026.

Mr Ruskell told The Courier: “This is a victory for the workers at Mossmorran and the local community who really need to know that this Scottish Government will work with them and the site operators to ensure they have a secure, green future.

“I have spoken workers as well as union representatives, politicians and local people who all agree that the site can have a viable future, but only if there is a clear and deliverable plan in place that looks to the future.”

‘There can be no delay’

He added: “This has been a long and detailed campaign, but the work is only getting started.

“There can be no delay. This has to be treated as a priority issue by the new Cabinet at Holyrood, and I will ensure that happens.”

“These are truly worrying times for the industry, and I hope that this step forward will help give some hope and reassurance to my constituents that they will have future greener jobs that can provide careers for many more generations.”