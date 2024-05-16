Work on Mossmorran net zero transition plan to begin in coming months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Work on Mossmorran net zero transition plan to begin in coming months

Work on a new plan on the future of the gas plant in Fife will begin in January next year.

By Alasdair Clark
The Mossmorran plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown
The Mossmorran plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown

Work on a new “just transition” plan for the future of the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife will begin in the coming months.

The proposal was outlined by the SNP government as part of measures announced when it U-turned on a commitment to slash emissions by 75% by 2030.

It can now be revealed work on the plan – which will likely set out options for the plant’s future after the transition to renewable energy – is to begin in January 2025.

Responding to a question from Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Mark Ruskell, climate action minister Gillian Martin said the plan would take account of the approach taken at the closure-hit Grangemouth Refinery.

Climate minister Gillian Martin.

Ms Martin said: “The Scottish Government has committed to developing a just transition plan for the Mossmorran industrial complex, work will commence in early 2025.

“This will allow for a thorough evaluation of the approach taken at Grangemouth to maximise learning and outputs.”

The plan is expected to be published by the end of the parliament in 2026.

Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock
Green Mid Scotland Fife MSP Mark Ruskell. Image: Shutterstock

Mr Ruskell told The Courier: “This is a victory for the workers at Mossmorran and the local community who really need to know that this Scottish Government will work with them and the site operators to ensure they have a secure, green future.

“I have spoken workers as well as union representatives, politicians and local people who all agree that the site can have a viable future, but only if there is a clear and deliverable plan in place that looks to the future.”

‘There can be no delay’

He added: “This has been a long and detailed campaign, but the work is only getting started.

“There can be no delay. This has to be treated as a priority issue by the new Cabinet at Holyrood, and I will ensure that happens.”

“These are truly worrying times for the industry, and I hope that this step forward will help give some hope and reassurance to my constituents that they will have future greener jobs that can provide careers for many more generations.”

Conversation