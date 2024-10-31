Scottish tax cut ruled out? The Courier politics digest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish tax cut ruled out? The Courier politics digest

5 need-to-know stories across Scotland and the UK, every afternoon.

By Andy Philip

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 politics stories making headlines today.

1. Swinney rules out Scottish tax cut?

John Swinney has appeared to rule out cuts in income tax for Scots in next month’s Holyrood Budget – saying it would hit spending on public services.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay had called on the first minister to give taxpayers “a break after years of the SNP swiping their cash”.

Mr Findlay made the plea as he branded Wednesday’s UK Budget “the biggest tax heist ever”, with Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves setting out to raise £40 billion through various tax rises.

But Mr Swinney said cutting taxes would lead to cuts in public expenditure.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, he said: “That is what is involved, if you reduced taxation then you reduce public expenditure in the commensurate amount, because we have to balance the budget.”

2. Juryless trial plan ditched

The SNP Government has dropped plans for juryless rape trials to be piloted in Scotland after failing to secure cross-party support.

Under the proposal, a single judge, or possibly a panel, would have provided a verdict in certain rape cases rather than a jury.

But it drew strong opposition from the legal profession, including the Law Society.

They argued trial by jury for serious crimes is a “basic right” and should not be undermined.

3. ‘Vote Kamala Harris’

John Swinney wants Kamala Harris to win the US election. Image: Shutterstock

Scotland’s First Minister has endorsed Kamala Harris in the US presidential election.

John Swinney joked that his endorsement is not just because her opponent Donald Trump is against Scottish independence.

Speaking to journalists after First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader said: “People in the United States of America should vote for Kamala Harris and I have not come to that conclusion only because Donald Trump is opposed to Scottish independence.”

4. Nicola Sturgeon’s TV cash

Nicola Sturgeon was paid £25,000 to appear as an election night pundit for ITV, it has emerged.

The money was for her part in offering views at the general election on July 4.

The size of the payment led to accusations of hypocrisy at Holyrood today.

One senior SNP minister had previously said Ruth Davidson should quit as an MSP for accepting £7,500 for TV work at the 2019 general election.

5. Police treated with ‘contempt’

The Scottish Government has been accused of treating police with “utter contempt” by offering officers a pay deal below that provided to NHS staff.

David Kennedy, the general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said the “final” pay offer made to police of a 4.75% rise is “not good enough”.

With the Scottish Government having been provided with extra cash as a result of the UK Budget on Wednesday, he appealed to ministers to “give our officers the pay deal they deserve”.

Conversation