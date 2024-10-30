5 Budget headlines: The Courier politics digest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

5 Budget headlines: The Courier politics digest

Big questions over promised Levelling Up cash, and all the big decisions affecting you in the Labour government's first UK Budget today.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget in the Commons. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Good afternoon from The Courier’s politics team, here are your top 5 takeaway lines from today’s Budget.

1 – Levelling Up

Major doubts have been cast over the future of Levelling Up projects awarded in Scotland over the past year.

The UK Government says it is “minded to cancel” awards which are “unfunded”.

But consultations will be held before this is confirmed.

Perth and Kinross Council bosses told The Courier they understand £5 million awarded in the spring will be axed.

Dundee was awarded £20 million in May to regenerate the city centre, help build a new college campus and for a major museum project.

Arbroath was to be given £20 million over 10 years as part of a towns transformation project.

And Dunfermline was also awarded £5 million in May.

Rachel Reeves. with Anas Sarwar, hopes her budget package will turn the page on the last government. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Labour says support will not be withdrawn for projects which are already under way.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray told us: “There will be some positive news and some stuff that will either be moved into the further spending review or indeed cancelled.

“There will be a big value for money exercise alongside that.”

Read more on that full story here.

2 – Funding for Holyrood

The UK Government announced an additional £3.4 billion in cash for Holyrood.

Ms Reeves called this as “the largest real-terms funding settlement” in the past 25 years of devolution.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn warned Labour would “impose billions of pounds of austerity cuts”.

But the chancellor insisted there would be “no return to austerity” while outlining her budget.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn warns of austerity to come.

Ms Reeves also said the government will proceed with plans for a “growth deal” to benefit Argyll and Bute’s regional economy.

Watch this space for the Scottish budget decisions in December now the funding is clear.

3 – Taxes and minimum wage increase

Chancellor Ms Reeves announced taxes will rise by a total of £40 billion.

Labour says this is necessary to tackle a £22 billion “black hole”, a claim the Tories contest.

Employers’ national insurance contributions will be hiked to 15%, an increase of 1.2 percentage points.

The threshold at which companies start paying this will also fall from £9,100 to £5,000.

It’s hoped this will bring in £25 billion by 2029.

Fuel duty will be frozen for another year, including the existing 5p cut.

Tax rises will also help fund an increase to the UK’s living wage – which will rise by 6.7% to £12.21.

4 – Alcohol mixed message

Ms Reeves revealed the draught duty on alcohol will be cut by 1.7 – effectively cutting the price of a pint by 1p.

By contrast alcohol duty will rise along with the retail price index next year in what will come as a major blow to Scotland’s whisky industry.

Labour had promised to back the whisky sector ‘to the hilt’. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The Tories warned this would come as a “double whammy” for the sector along with the SNP’s minimum unit pricing policy.

The Scotch Whisky Association called for the Chancellor to reverse the 10.1% duty increase announced last August by the Conservative government.

5 – Windfall tax increase

Labour stood by plans to increase the windfall tax on energy firms from 35% to 38%, increasing the headline tax rate to 78%.

It comes despite longstanding opposition from the sector in the north-east.

The levy was first introduced by the Tories in 2022 after a U-turn from then Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who had previously opposed it.

The SNP and Conservatives have spoken out against increasing the current rate.

More from Politics

Uncertainty surrounds £5m of cultural projects planned for Dunfermline under levelling-up
Outrage as £5m pledged for Dunfermline amphitheatre and other cultural spaces hangs in the…
Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget in the Commons. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Salmond funeral latest and tobacco plans: The Courier political digest for Tuesday October 29
Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget in the Commons. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Alex Salmond’s family feel ‘grief of a nation’ as former first minister laid to…
Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget in the Commons. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Perthshire school strikes and Budget warnings: The Courier’s political digest for Monday October 28
Eljamel campaigner Pat Kelly.
Dundee campaigner calls for English detectives to lead Eljamel investigation
2
Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget in the Commons. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
'Pro-Kremlin' Tayside blogger granted Russian asylum
2
Angus nurse Shona Middleton
Angus nurses lose out on nearly £50k after six-year pay row with NHS Tayside
3
Perthshire school strikes
Readers react to school strikes targeting John Swinney's Perthshire constituents
Storm Babet Climate Change
ALASDAIR CLARK: Storm Babet response shows Scotland not serious about climate change consequences
2
Rachel Reeves delivered her first budget in the Commons. Image: James Veysey/Shutterstock
Debate: Is it fair for school strikes to target John Swinney's Perthshire constituents?
52

Conversation