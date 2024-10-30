Perth city centre plans in jeopardy as £5m government aid ‘withdrawn’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth city centre plans in jeopardy as £5m government aid ‘withdrawn’

Council bosses have blasted the UK government for going back on a funding pledge for three Perth projects

By Morag Lindsay
Empty building with To Let sign in window opposite Perth Museum
Plans to transform a former foundry opposite Perth Museum are now in doubt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Perth city centre has lost out on £5 million in government funding, say council bosses.

The money was earmarked for three Perth projects by the Conservatives when they were in power at Westminster

But Perth and Kinross Council chiefs say they have now had confirmation that the Labour government has withdrawn the ‘Levelling Up’ funding.

And that leaves uncertainty over all three schemes.

The council had been counting on:

• £3m to restore Perth’s Lower City Mills as a tourist attraction with office space.

• £1.5m to convert a long-vacant former foundry next to Perth Museum into “The Ironworks” – an exhibition and work space for local makers.

• £500,000 to turn the former VisitScotland tourist information centre on Perth High Street into a shopfront for Perthshire food and drink providers.

empty high street shop with whitewashed windows
The former VisitScotland unit on Perth High Street has been branded an eyesore. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing says the withdrawal is “an extremely disappointing – and, in my opinion, short-sighted – decision”.

He added: “When the £5 million was announced in March this year I was pleased the UK government had finally recognised the value of investing in Perth and Kinross, even if we received a smaller share than many other areas.

“To have the rug pulled out from under us by the new Labour government now simply
adds insult to injury.”

Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said the council would now look to see if other sources of funding are available.

Change of government dealt blow to Perth funding ambitions

Perth and Kinross Council was only invited to bid for the £5m in Levelling Up money following the Conservatives’ spring budget.

It came with strict criteria, meaning the money had to be spent on cultural projects that would bring about city centre regeneration.

The council also had to demonstrate that it could deliver all three bids by March 2026.

Officers submitted the three ideas in time for the June 3 deadline.

But Labour’s landslide victory on July 4 threw the plans into disarray.

Lower City Mills on West Mill Street, Perth.
The Lower City Mills was in line for £3m in Perth city centre regeneration funding. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Party bosses made clear they regarded Levelling Up as a relic of the Boris Johnson era.

And Wednesday’s Budget appeared to sound the the death knell for Perth’s dreams.

Officially, the UK Government says it is “minded to cancel” awards which are not yet under way.

It says consultations will follow.

Civic leaders in Dundee, Arbroath and Dunfermline are now scrambling to establish what the move means for them.

But the Perth and Kinross Council statement suggests local leaders have already accepted defeat.

Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen at microphone in front of a background with the council crest
Perth and Kinross council chief executive Thomas Glen. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Chief executive Thomas Glen says he shares Mr Laing’s frustrations.

“It is extremely disappointing the new UK Government has chosen not to uphold the pledge made to Perth and Kinross in March,” he said.

“These three projects are part of our ambitious plans to regenerate Perth city centre. But they require funding to become a reality.”

The proposals were not universally popular.

In May Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey labelled the package “two projects that nobody asked for and one [the Lower City Mills] that nobody else would fund”.

Speaking at Wednesday’s meeting of the full council, he said he hoped Perth and Kinross would be entitled to a fairer share of funding under future plans at Westminster.

More from Perth & Kinross

St Johnstone Fans napkin protest
St Johnstone ultras explain bizarre napkin protest at Dens Park
3
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
Perth and Kinross Council staff to get Real Living Wage rise four months early
2
Congestion on Riggs Road in Perth.
Perth traffic 'chaos' as roadworks clash with emergency closure
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
6
Chancellor Rachel Reeves leaves 11 Downing Street with her ministerial red box before delivering her first Budget. Image: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Uncertainty over levelling up cash for Perth and Dunfermline after Budget
William Russell
Rapist babysitter to serve more time for Perth Prison lunch queue scrap
Traffic building on the A90 southbound.
'Long tailbacks' after crash near A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee
48
Halloween Weather Forecast Tayside Fife Stirling
Tayside, Fife and Stirling Halloween weather forecast as region set for mild but blustery…
Del Banks
Perth dealer jailed for hat shop raid, city centre robbery and betting shop assault
Crowds outside Hampden before Rangers vs St Johnstone premier Sports cup tie
Rangers fan admits police clash after violent drum theft from St Johnstone fan liaison…

Conversation