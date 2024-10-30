Ray of hope for £40m of Angus and Dundee funding after day of Budget confusion

There are hopes Arbroath and Dundee will finally see delivery of a combined £40 million after a day of Budget confusion.

Uncertainty has surrounded huge windfalls promised by the previous Conservative Government this spring.

Those included £20m of long term fund for towns money to deliver a 10-year transformation of Arbroath.

And in Dundee a similar sum was earmarked for projects including the new Museum of Transport, Dundee & Angus College’s new campus project and continued Waterfront development.

Budget speech silence on Angus and Dundee

Fears the money would be lost were heightened when there was no direct mention of levelling up cash in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget as Labour Chancellor.

And a spending document revealed the government was “minded to cancel unfunded levelling up culture and capital projects…announced at spring Budget 2024.”

It sparked immediate outrage among opposition politicians in Angus and Dundee.

However, just a few hours later, the government said the £20m projects in Dundee and Arbroath will go ahead after all, dubbed “community regeneration funds”.

Key meeting for Arbroath town board

Our Arbroath town board figures will be looking for firm confirmation of that commitment in a key London meeting on Monday.

Board chairman Peter Stirling and area MP Stephen Gethins delivered the body’s plan to Westminster just days ago.

And a sit-down town with the Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government was already scheduled ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

Mr Gethins said: “The community in Arbroath and the town’s board have delivered a plan that would be transformative for the town.

“Their enthusiasm, commitment and straightforward hard work have made this one of the most compelling plans that the UK Government will have received.”

Angus Council said: “Angus Council do not have any further information beyond what has been published in the Autumn budget.

“We remain hopeful that funding will be committed…and await further information from UK Government.”

However, the day of confusion has left £5m ‘cultural’ grants for Perth and Dunfermline “under review”.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the city has seen “the rug pulled from under us”.