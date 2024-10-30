Ray of hope for £40m of Angus and Dundee funding after day of Budget confusion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ray of hope for £40m of Angus and Dundee funding after day of Budget confusion

There were fears levelling up windfalls had been cancelled before the UK Government announced just hours later that big money promises to Arbroath and Dundee could survive.

By Graham Brown
Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Budget sparked confusion around Angus and Dundee funding. Image: Shutterstock.

There are hopes Arbroath and Dundee will finally see delivery of a combined £40 million after a day of Budget confusion.

Uncertainty has surrounded huge windfalls promised by the previous Conservative Government this spring.

Those included £20m of long term fund for towns money to deliver a 10-year transformation of Arbroath.

And in Dundee a similar sum was earmarked for projects including the new Museum of Transport, Dundee & Angus College’s new campus project and continued Waterfront development.

Budget speech silence on Angus and Dundee

Fears the money would be lost were heightened when there was no direct mention of levelling up cash in Rachel Reeves’ first Budget as Labour Chancellor.

And a spending document revealed the government was “minded to cancel unfunded levelling up culture and capital projects…announced at spring Budget 2024.”

It sparked immediate outrage among opposition politicians in Angus and Dundee.

Dundee Museum of Transport site.
The old Maryfield tram depot is to become Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

However, just a few hours later, the government said the £20m projects in Dundee and Arbroath will go ahead after all, dubbed “community regeneration funds”.

Key meeting for Arbroath town board

Our Arbroath town board figures will be looking for firm confirmation of that commitment in a key London meeting on Monday.

Board chairman Peter Stirling and area MP Stephen Gethins delivered the body’s plan to Westminster just days ago.

And a sit-down town with the Minister for Housing, Communities and Local Government was already scheduled ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

MP Stephen Gethins and Arbroath Town Board chairman Peter Stirling.
Stephen Gethins MP and Arbroath Town Board chairman Peter Stirling deliver the plan in London. Image: Supplied

Mr Gethins said: “The community in Arbroath and the town’s board have delivered a plan that would be transformative for the town.

“Their enthusiasm, commitment and straightforward hard work have made this one of the most compelling plans that the UK Government will have received.”

Angus Council said: “Angus Council do not have any further information beyond what has been published in the Autumn budget.

“We remain hopeful that funding will be committed…and await further information from UK Government.”

However, the day of confusion has left £5m ‘cultural’ grants for Perth and Dunfermline “under review”.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said the city has seen “the rug pulled from under us”.

Conversation