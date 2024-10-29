Arbroath Town Board figures take £20m plea to Westminster on eve of crunch Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath Town Board figures take £20m plea to Westminster on eve of crunch Budget

A transformational windfall for the Angus town hangs in the balance as Chancellor Rachel Reeves prepares to deliver her spending plans on Wednesday.

By Graham Brown
Stephen Gethins MP and Arbroath Town Board chairman Peter Stirling deliver the plan in London. Image: Supplied
Stephen Gethins MP and Arbroath Town Board chairman Peter Stirling deliver the plan in London. Image: Supplied

Arbroath has taken its plea for £20 million of promised funding directly to Westminster on the eve of new Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget.

In April, former Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the transformational windfall when he included Arbroath in the Long-Term Plan for Towns programme.

But the Labour government’s fiscal warnings have raised fears levelling-up monies are at risk in Wednesday’s announcement.

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves will deliver her first Budget as UK Chancellor on Wednesday. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Sir Keir Starmer has already been invited to Arbroath to see how the money could turn the town’s fortunes around.

But in September, Scottish Secretary Ian Murray warned millions of pounds for Tayside projects was “under review”.

He said several promises “didn’t have any cash attached to it”.

Plan document Arbroath town board milestone

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry SNP MP Stephen Gethins and Arbroath Town Board chairman Peter Stirling have now taken the 10-year blueprint to London to press the case for the promised funding to stay.

When the funding announcement was made, the town board was tasked with delivering as 10-year plan by November.

The Arbroath proposal is the outcome of local consultation on how the money could be used.

The town board figures have also secured a meeting with Communities Minister Alex Norris on November 4 to discuss the plans.

Mr Gethins said: “These plans for Arbroath are incredibly exciting and could lead to some important investments in the town.

“It has been fantastic to see the way in which the town really got behind these proposals by the board and engaged with the consultation process.

Arbroath harbour.
Arbroath is awaiting the Budget announcement on Wednesday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Peter’s leadership has been important and we have a fantastic board bringing in a wide range of colleagues from Arbroath. But it has been the wider community engagement that has made a huge difference.

“We have made the case for investment, as has been promised by the UK Government, and we will continue to make the case until that commitment has been delivered.

“Everyone is pulling together and we’ll do it when we meet the Minister next week too.”

Next generation’s support for Our Arbroath

Mr Stirling hailed the local community’s “amazing” response to the programme.

“Over 800 people took the time to write down their thoughts and ideas of how to transform and improve Arbroath,” he said.

“I was especially pleased with our engagement with the town’s secondary schools resulting in over 350 pupils writing to us with their hopes and ambitions for Arbroath.

“The public feedback has been the largest response to a new Arbroath town plan in decades.

“Our long-term town plan is a faithful representation of what the people of Arbroath want and hope for.

Arbroath town board consultation event.
Town board consultation events in Arbroath were well attended. Image: Supplied

“I’d like to thank Stephen for all his support and taking the initiative and inviting me to Westminster to press the case and submit our document to the UK Government.

“I’d also thank my board who have worked incredibly hard to achieve what we have done in such a short space of time and of course the people of Arbroath who have shown their passion and desire to fix the town’s problems and see it thrive again.”

 

