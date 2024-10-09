Our Arbroath invite PM Sir Keir Starmer to town amid £20m levelling-up limbo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Our Arbroath invite PM Sir Keir Starmer to town amid £20m levelling-up limbo

Arbroath Town Board is drawing up regeneration plans but a major question mark continues to hang over the future of vital funding.

By Graham Brown
Our Arbroath is already having to navigate funding uncertainty. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Our Arbroath is already having to navigate funding uncertainty. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Arbroath’s new town board wants to roll out the welcome mat to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to explain just how much a £20 million UK Government windfall could achieve.

The Our Arbroath board was formed this summer and is now moving forward with draft plans for the 10-year Long Term Plan for Towns investment.

Arbroath was promised the cash in a spring budget announcement by former Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

But the change of Westminster government has left the pledge in doubt.

Last month Scottish Secretary Ian Murray warned major levelling-up monies for Arbroath and Dundee were “under review”.

Now board member and Angus councillor Jack Cruickshanks has urged the PM to come to Arbroath so see for himself the difference it could make.

Letter sent to No. 10

The Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim Conservative has sent a letter to 10 Downing Street inviting Mr Starmer to Angus.

He told Mr Starmer he wanted to emphasise the “critical importance” of the funding.

“This investment will not only revitalise Arbroath but also serve as a model for how government support can breathe new life into towns across the United Kingdom,” he said.

Arbroath councillor Jack Cruickshanks.
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Jack Cruickshanks. Image: Liam Rutherford/DC Thomson

“Despite its rich heritage and economic significance, Arbroath faces challenges such as limited job opportunities, high poverty rates and a lack of prospects for young people.

“The £20 million funding is essential to addressing these challenges and unlocking Arbroath’s full potential.

“I invite you to visit Arbroath to witness first-hand how this investment could be a transformative step, demonstrating your government’s commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in towns across the country.”

Initial Our Arbroath work ‘invaluable’

Mr Cruickshanks’ offer follows another invite sent to Westminster by fellow Our Arbroath board member and SNP MP Stephen Gethins.

He asked Minister for Local Democracy and Growth Alex Norris to come to Arbroath.

“It has been especially good to see leaders from all parts of the community coming together as a team to set out how this funding can be transformative for the town,” said Mr Gethins.

“It would be a badly needed economic boost for a town with huge potential.”

In June, farmer and businessman Peter Stirling was appointed to head the board. It’s full make-up was confirmed last month.

And the board has since enjoyed a good turnout to public meetings in the Webster Theatre.

Our Arbroath town board
Our Arbroath chairman Peter Stirling addresses a Webster Theatre meeting. Image: Our Arbroath

A three-year investment plan must be submitted by November 1 as the first stage in the programme.

Mr Stirling said: “We believe it’s essential to submit our application, regardless of the outcome.

“The extensive work put into developing this community-driven plan is invaluable.

“By showcasing our vision, we increase our chances of securing funding and delivering positive changes for Arbroath.”

Downing Street has been asked for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Paul Fraser and Declan Thom
Dundee pair sentenced after Brechin hotel mayhem
Drew Rogers
Arbroath submariner to pay nearly £10k for vicious street assault on neighbour
The Marina in Arbroath announced it will close
Arbroath fish and chip shop announces closure
Kirk Lodge Care Home closed last month as it was no longer financially viable. Image: Google
Care home owned by crisis-hit Angus firm slammed for ‘disgusting’ treatment of staff and…
Kara Matthews captured a photo of a rare phenomenon called Steve. Image: Kara Matthew
Forfar aurora hunter photographs ultra-rare 'Steve' light phenomenon above garden
Alan Draper was forced to find another space after police parked in the disabled spot. Image supplied
Kirriemuir OAP unhappy with police explanation for parking in disabled space
9
Angus yachtsman Calanach Finlayson and Shetland's Maggie Adamson celebrate their world championship. Image: Supplied
Angus sailor Calanach captures world championship in French offshore thriller
Two recent Angus glamping proposals include shepherd's huts for a site north of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Angus Planning Ahead: Monikie glamping bid and new Brechin farm weighbridges
Netherton Cottage near Brechin has an important place in motorcycling history. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Clock ticking for Harley-Davidson group hoping to buy historic Angus cottage
Forfar McDonald's
Obsessed Dundee man subjected ex-partner and her kids to McDonald's terror trip

Conversation