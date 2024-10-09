Our Arbroath invite PM Sir Keir Starmer to town amid £20m levelling-up limbo

Arbroath’s new town board wants to roll out the welcome mat to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to explain just how much a £20 million UK Government windfall could achieve.

The Our Arbroath board was formed this summer and is now moving forward with draft plans for the 10-year Long Term Plan for Towns investment.

Arbroath was promised the cash in a spring budget announcement by former Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

But the change of Westminster government has left the pledge in doubt.

Last month Scottish Secretary Ian Murray warned major levelling-up monies for Arbroath and Dundee were “under review”.

Now board member and Angus councillor Jack Cruickshanks has urged the PM to come to Arbroath so see for himself the difference it could make.

Letter sent to No. 10

The Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim Conservative has sent a letter to 10 Downing Street inviting Mr Starmer to Angus.

He told Mr Starmer he wanted to emphasise the “critical importance” of the funding.

“This investment will not only revitalise Arbroath but also serve as a model for how government support can breathe new life into towns across the United Kingdom,” he said.

“Despite its rich heritage and economic significance, Arbroath faces challenges such as limited job opportunities, high poverty rates and a lack of prospects for young people.

“The £20 million funding is essential to addressing these challenges and unlocking Arbroath’s full potential.

“I invite you to visit Arbroath to witness first-hand how this investment could be a transformative step, demonstrating your government’s commitment to fostering growth and prosperity in towns across the country.”

Initial Our Arbroath work ‘invaluable’

Mr Cruickshanks’ offer follows another invite sent to Westminster by fellow Our Arbroath board member and SNP MP Stephen Gethins.

He asked Minister for Local Democracy and Growth Alex Norris to come to Arbroath.

“It has been especially good to see leaders from all parts of the community coming together as a team to set out how this funding can be transformative for the town,” said Mr Gethins.

“It would be a badly needed economic boost for a town with huge potential.”

In June, farmer and businessman Peter Stirling was appointed to head the board. It’s full make-up was confirmed last month.

And the board has since enjoyed a good turnout to public meetings in the Webster Theatre.

A three-year investment plan must be submitted by November 1 as the first stage in the programme.

Mr Stirling said: “We believe it’s essential to submit our application, regardless of the outcome.

“The extensive work put into developing this community-driven plan is invaluable.

“By showcasing our vision, we increase our chances of securing funding and delivering positive changes for Arbroath.”

Downing Street has been asked for comment.