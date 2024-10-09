How Tayside debt collection trial could ease child poverty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How Tayside debt collection trial could ease child poverty

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis compared the way council tax debt is collected to the "worst loan sharks". But could a trial in Tayside pave the way for change?

By Alasdair Clark
Council tax bill
The way councils and other public bodies chase arrears has been criticised. Image: Shutterstock

Councils with “outdated” debt collection tactics have been told to learn from a trial in Tayside designed to support people in need.

Aberlour Children’s Charity says Scotland’s public authorities are “trapping families in poverty” by collecting debt without compassion.

They fear the way local authorities benefit agencies claw back arrears is making it harder for families to escape poverty.

But they hailed a landmark debt support trial in Perth and Kinross, Dundee, and Angus for showing how money owed for rent, council tax and school meals can be collected without inflicting more hardship.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison is learning more about the trial today. Image: PA

Consumer champion Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, has previously compared the way local councils chase council tax arrears to the behaviour of loan sharks.

Currently, local authorities can demand payment for 12 months of council tax after just two missed payments

They can then pass the debt onto a private collection firm or apply to court to have someone’s salary or benefit payments arrested.

How has the Tayside project helped families?

The Family Financial Wellbeing service works to understand how people are affected by debt and change how arrears are chased.

As well as expert advice, it operates a hardship fund which provides an average award of £2,700 to families struggling with public sector debt.

All three councils examined how debt recovery tactics can be changed to keep families afloat.

The new approach would help stop those in debt becoming homeless, postpone legal action and allow Aberlour to help them stabilise finances and build repayment plans.

Tayside debt trial ‘makes huge difference’

Heather Kelly, assistant director of Aberlour, said those helped by the service began to see a future for their family.

She said: “Poverty is gruelling and can strip the hope from families. They can’t get on top of it and can’t see a way out.

“They feel like bad parents, that their children are missing out.

“This service shows that can change, that direct assistance, financial help and family support can turn things around.”

Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Councils can currently apply to court to have the wages of those in council tax debt arrested. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Aberlour wants to see the project expanded across Scotland.

Martin Canavan, head of policy and participation at Aberlour, said: “In Tayside, we have shown how councils can change and improve how debt can be recovered without the immediate need for national legislation.”

