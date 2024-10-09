Why Kia’s latest 7-seater SUV could be perfect for families on a Perthshire adventure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Kia’s latest 7-seater SUV could be perfect for families on a Perthshire adventure

What did our road tester make of the refreshed Sorento - and is the plug-in hybrid model the one to go for?

Courier Motoring writer Jack McKeown beside a Kia Sorento
The Kia Sorento is a handsome seven-seat SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

Looking for a big, capable SUV that can transport seven people and is generously equipped? Then the Kia Sorento may be for you.

For a long time it was Kia’s biggest car, but it’s recently been pipped by the electric EV9, which is even more gigantic – and a lot more expensive.

The Sorento is currently in its fourth generation and earlier this year Kia gave it a mid-life refresh.

I had a good look around the car when it arrived outside my home in Dundee. It’s a smart-looking beastie.

A silver Kia Sorento parked on a gravel patch with warehouses in the background.
The Kia Sorento was refreshed earlier this year. Image: Jack McKeown.

The grille has a new shape and comes with integrated LED headlights.

Interior quality has stepped up, as well, with soft-touch materials, greater use of chrome, and an updated screen and controls inspired by the flagship EV9.

What’s under the bonnet of the new Kia Sorento?

The Sorento is available with a choice of engines.

Despite what you might hear, diesel isn’t dead, and there’s the option of a 190bhp, 2.2 litre unit. This is the one to go for if you regularly tow a trailer or caravan, as it can haul up to 2,500kg.

the car parked in a country layby with a rainbow over fields in the distance
The plug-in hybrid model can do most short journeys on battery power. Image: Kia.

There is a self-charging hybrid with 212bhp. Then there is the plug-in hybrid I spent a week with.

It pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 13.8kWh battery and electric motor. With a combined output of almost 250bhp, it’s the most powerful Sorento and completes the 0-62mph sprint in 8.8 seconds.

the kia sorento seen side on
The Sorento comes with a seven-year warranty. Image: Jack McKeown.

It will also cover up to 34 miles on electric power before the battery has to kick in. I managed to get from Dundee to St Andrews and back on a full battery.

Unlike many manufacturers, Kia keeps its spec levels simple – there are ‘2’, ‘3’, and ‘4’ models.

My top-spec Sorento 4 came with all bells-and-whistles, with leather seats, electric front seats, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, self-levelling rear suspension, and enough cameras and sensors to (hopefully) stop you reversing into anything.

Heading to Dunkeld in the Sorento

I loaded some outdoor gear into the Sorento and headed to Dunkeld to hike up Birnam Hill.

It is a big, comfortable, rangy machine. Driven on electric power it’s very quiet indeed. If you run out of battery or ask for full acceleration, the petrol engine flares into life.

It’s a little raspy under full throttle but settles down nicely once you’re up to speed.

The nice thing about a plug-in hybrid – or PHEV – is that you can do all your short trips on electric power but don’t have any range anxiety on long journeys.

the car seen from the front on a winding road through fields
The Kia Sorento is a comfortable cruiser. Image: Kia.

At 70mph on the A9 the Sorento was sitting so comfortably that I was tempted to press on towards Aviemore or Inverness.

It isn’t the last word in sharp handling but few people will be looking to use the Sorento to set a lap record at Knockhill, so that’s not important.

All Sorentos are four-wheel drive. They’re not designed to take you roaming up hillsides but they’re more than adequate for a camping holiday or a winter trip to Glenshee.

Interior space

There’s loads of room in the front and in the middle row. And unlike most cars that are billed as seven-seaters, actual adults can fit in the rearmost seats.

They lift up from the boot floor and are easy to clamber into by sliding the middle row forward.

With all seven seats in place, there’s a small, 175-litre boot space left over. In five-seat configuration, the Sorento has a gargantuan 809-litre boot.

the Sorento's boot
You can carry seven people or five and a lot of gear. Image: Kia.

A large touchscreen swoops around the central console. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, so you can operate your phone on the move.

And all seats have USB ports so people in the back can charge phones and tablets.

One thing Kia needs to get on top of is the amount of bings and bongs its cars emit.

The speed limit warning sounds if you do 21mph in a 20 zone, and often gets the speed limit wrong – beeping when it shouldn’t.

You have to delve four screens deep into the menu to switch it off, and you have to do that every time you start the car.

the interior of the Kia Sorento
The Kia has all the standard equipment you could need. Image: Kia.

Similarly, the dashboard flashes a warning suggesting stopping for a cuppa when the car thinks you’re looking tired.

And the front seat begins giving you a massage at random times of the day. I’m all for massage seats but I’d like to be able to switch them on and off when I choose.

While some cars have you delving into touchscreen menus to operate the heater, the Sorento does at least have physical dials that let you adjust the temperature quickly and without looking away from the road.

Prices and verdict

Kia Sorento prices start at around £40,000 and the top-spec plug-in hybrid model I drove cost £56,000. That’s not exactly bargain basement.

All cars have got more expensive, however, and the Sorento does at least come with an equipment list as long as your arm. And the only other seven-seat Kia, the fully electric EV9, starts at a whopping £65,000.

Our reviewer was impressed with the Kia Sorento. Image: Jack McKeown.

Kia has a decent reputation for reliability and their standard seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty is one of the best in the business.

Ultimately, the Kia Sorento isn’t a game-changing car. It doesn’t thrill you or take your breath away.

But it does carry seven people a long way in a lot of comfort. And if you keep the plug-in version charged up it will do so very economically.

Kia Sorento PHEV review – facts:

Price: £55,995

0-62mph: 8.8 seconds

Top speed: 113mph

Economy: 176.6mpg

CO2 emissions: 37g/km

Conversation