Touring Tayside and Fife in the refreshed Ford Puma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Touring Tayside and Fife in the refreshed Ford Puma

Ford's smart little crossover has been given a makeover, with mild hybrid engines and a redesigned interior. There's even a fully electric version.

The Ford Puma tested in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.
The Ford Puma tested in Dundee. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

In 2019 Ford resurrected the Puma. Instead of the little coupe that was the 90s Puma, this was a small crossover that used the same platform as the superb Fiesta.

Back then the Puma was the new kid on the small SUV block. And it was terrific. Among its many plaudits was the Scottish Car of the Year title in 2020.

The Ford Puma was Scottish Car of the Year in 2020. Image: DC Thomson.

But five years is a long time in motoring and the Puma has a lot more rivals than it did back then.

It’s been a while since I’ve driven one so I was excited when a Puma was dropped off at my home in Dundee.

The Puma has had a mid-life refresh. Image: Jack McKeown.

Would it still be as much fun as I remembered? I hopped behind the wheel and went straight out for a drive across Fife to find out.

What is the Ford Puma like to drive?

Ford has always excelled at making cars that are easy and enjoyable to drive. Steering is usually light and accurate, accelerator and brake pedals nicely weighted, and they handle tidily. Back in the olden days when most cars were manual, gear changes were smooth and easy.

The Ford Puma is fun to drive. Image: Ford.

With the exception of the manual gearbox (my car came with an excellent seven-speed automatic transmission) I’m pleased to report the Puma ticks all the right boxes.

It sits a little lower than some crossovers, which contributes to a drive that feels more like a sporty hatchback than a stodgy SUV.

The Puma handles nicely. Image: Ford.

The supple chassis adapts well to bumps and imperfections and the car grips nicely through corners. There’s no four-wheel drive but my Puma handled some snowy roads in the hills near Cupar without slipping or sliding around.

Around Dundee its compact size and accurate steering made navigating the city centre a breeze.

What’s new about the updated Puma?

Ford updated the Puma last year and this was my first time driving the redesigned car. As well as some external styling tweaks and new headlights there’s a refreshed interior with a huge 12.8in touchscreen.

There’s a new 12.8in touchscreen. Image: Jack McKeown.

Ford says its infotainment system is twice as fast as the previous version and it certainly feels more responsive.

One change I would have liked to see is swapping out the old fashioned handbrake for a modern electronic one. The big lever takes up too much space and makes it awkward to use the cup holders.

That’s a minor gripe in what is an otherwise successful refresh though.

The interior is smart and well laid out. Image: Jack McKeown.

Under the bonnet there’s a 1.0 litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine, which is now assisted by a 48V mild hybrid system. The standard Puma has the choice of 125 or 155hp, with the sporty ST model boosted to 170hp.

Finally, there’s an all-electric version called the Puma Gen-E. Priced from around £30,000, it is Ford’s cheapest EV and has a 233-mile official range.

How much does the Ford Puma cost?

Prices for the Puma start at £25,800. I drove the 155hp version in high spec ST Line trim, which costs £31,350.

A slew of options including a £1,000 panoramic glass roof, Matrix LED headlights, a driver assistance pack, and the snazzy ‘Desert Island Blue’ colour trim lifted my test car’s price to £35,750.

Prices start at around £25,000. Image: Ford.

Thanks to the mild hybrid system power delivery is nice and smooth. Zero to 62mph takes a brisk 8.7 seconds and top speed is 124mph.

Official fuel economy is 47.9mpg and over a week of cold weather driving in January my car returned around 40mpg.

With temperatures below freezing I was grateful Ford fitted the £350 Winter Pack to my car – the heated seats and heated steering wheel were on nearly all the time.

What’s the Puma like inside?

The interior of the Puma is a pleasant place to spend time. There’s plenty of headroom in the front and the rear.

A car based on the Fiesta is never going to have limousine levels of rear legroom, but average sized adults will be comfortable enough back there.

The Puma has a good size boot. Image: Ford.

The Puma does have a much bigger boot than the Fiesta. There’s plenty of space for a couple of dogs or enough luggage to take the family away for the weekend.

It’s also very cleverly designed. Underneath the boot floor there’s a big rubber-lined space to throw wet gear in – Ford calls it the ‘megabox’. After a hike in Highland Perthshire I was able to throw my muddy boots and sodden jacket in here without soiling the car’s interior.

The ‘megabox’ is perfect for wet and muddy gear. Image: Ford.

Best of all, if the box gets too wet you can open a plug and it all drains out. It’s by far the biggest and most well-thought-out boot in the small crossover class.

No other sector of the car market has expanded more dramatically than the small SUV sector. In a few minor ways – that old fashioned handbrake being the main one – the Puma is starting to show its age a little.

The Puma is still an excellent small crossover. Image: Ford.

But on all the important metrics – practicality, looks, standard equipment, quality – it scores very highly. And it’s tremendous fun to drive.

Anyone who misses the brilliant Ford Fiesta should check out the Puma.

 

 

Ford Puma Road Test – Facts:

Price: £31,350

0-62mph: 8.7 seconds

Top speed: 124mph

Economy: 47.9mpg

CO2 emissions: 133g/km

More from Motoring

The Ford Explorer. Image: Jack McKeown.
New Ford Explorer tested in Tayside and Fife
3
Gordon Cruickshank. Image: Motor Sport magazine.
Gordon Cruickshank: Trailblazing motor sport journalist and tetraplegic innovator from Fife dies at 69
Our motoring writer tested the Skoda Superb on the roads of Tayside and Fife. Image: Jack McKeown.
Is the Skoda Superb Estate the best all-round car? We tested it on the…
The Ford Kuga PHEV on the waterfront at Kingussie. Image: Jack McKeown.
Electric driving in Dundee in the plug-in hybrid Ford Kuga
Jack McKeown leans against the updated Mazda MX-5 on a hillside outside St Andrews.
Top-down fun in Fife with the updated Mazda MX-5
The Kia EV6 has been given a mid-life refresh. Image: Jack McKeown.
Is Kia's EV6 the best all-round electric car? We took it to Fife to…
Motoring writer Jack McKeown beside a blue Suzuki Swift parked on a city street
Hitting Highland Perthshire in the well equipped and economical new Suzuki Swift
The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a smart and economical supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
Zipping around Dundee and Fife in the super efficient but slightly confusing Mazda 2…
Lexus RZ 300e parked by a loch
Exploring Stirlingshire and Perthshire in Lexus's new luxury electric SUV
Chris and Jack with the 10-year old Tesla. Image: Kim Cessford.
Revisiting Scotland's first Tesla with Chris van der Kuyl

Conversation