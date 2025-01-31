Vehicle parts for all the big brands at AM Phillip Trucktech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vehicle parts for all the big brands at AM Phillip Trucktech

Keep commercial vehicles on the road with a one-stop-shop for parts and servicing.

In partnership with AM Phillip Trucktech
mechanic fixing a part in a engine
Am Phillip Trucktech can supply commercial truck and van, and car parts from many of the big brands.

When your vehicle lets you down and needs a part, you don’t want to be stuck waiting days for the part to be sourced and eventually delivered. Especially with commercial vehicles, time off the road can be costly in more ways than one.

Established for almost 70 years, AM Phillip Trucktech has built an impressive reputation and devoted customer base supplying parts for Ford and Iveco commercial vehicles.

However, in recent years the number of brands the team works with has expanded, making AM Phillip Trucktech a one-stop-shop for both commercial vehicle and car parts with super quick delivery all over Scotland.

We spoke to Gavin Brown, who works in the Servicing and Parts Department at AM Phillip Trucktech, to find out more.

Big brand parts with same day delivery

Gavin told us: “For years we’ve been known for Iveco and Ford. But what people might not know is we’ve taken on lots of other brands in the past few years. In addition to Iveco and Ford we now deal with Peugeot, Citroen, Maxus, Fiat and Vauxhall.

Car parts. Constant velocity drive. The structural element of the front suspension of the car. Before installation, a new spare part is in the hands of an auto mechanic
You can rely on AM Phillip Trucktech to deliver vehicle parts quickly.

“We can get genuine parts for all those brands, and we also do second line parts as well which offer a lower price-point alternative too.”

Gavin continued: “It’s quite unusual to have so many brands available under the one roof. It saves having to shop about for parts. It’s not the just commercial side we deal with either. Again, for years we just covered commercial trucks and vans. Now we often have customers coming on the phone for parts for cars too.”

Covering Angus, Dundee and Perthshire with two deliveries a day, AM Phillip Trucktech has branches throughout Scotland letting it deliver as far afield as Dumfries up to Inverness.

Gavin explained: “We can deliver same day, and anything that’s purchased after 1pm gets sent out at 8.30am the next morning when our delivery vans leave. It’s a quick and reliable service.”

In addition to parts, when it comes to servicing, for any commercial vehicle driver or fleet manager, knowing you have access to a service centre you can trust is essential.

State-of-the-art MOT and servicing facilities

With AM Phillip Trucktech servicing departments in Forfar, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Conon Bridge and Dundee you don’t have to travel far for servicing and MOTs, both of which can booked online at a time to suit you.

a mechanic looking at an engine holding a checklist
AM Phillip Trucktech offer comprehensive servicing and MOTs.

Kitted out with the very latest in diagnostic equipment, servicing bays, repair tools and more, the state-of-the-art service centres with their highly trained teams will ensure you are back on the road again as quick as possible. The technicians can even carry out MOTs for both class 4 and 7 vehicles.

If you’re a fleet manager or business owner whose top priority is keeping your vehicles on the road, or you’re a mechanic who prides yourself on providing a reliable service to your customers, AM Phillip Trucktech can cover all your needs.

Whatever your requirements regarding parts and servicing, give the team a call.

Gavin finished by saying: “We’re seeing more and more different types of calls coming through every day now. From trade garages to companies that are restoring a lorry or car and require more specific parts, we cover everything. Just get in touch and let us know what you need.”

AM Phillip Trucktech is one of Scotland’s Leading Commercial Vehicle Specialists. Enquire about parts and book servicing and MOTs online.

