Vehicle parts for all the big brands at AM Phillip Trucktech

When your vehicle lets you down and needs a part, you don’t want to be stuck waiting days for the part to be sourced and eventually delivered. Especially with commercial vehicles, time off the road can be costly in more ways than one.

Established for almost 70 years, AM Phillip Trucktech has built an impressive reputation and devoted customer base supplying parts for Ford and Iveco commercial vehicles.

However, in recent years the number of brands the team works with has expanded, making AM Phillip Trucktech a one-stop-shop for both commercial vehicle and car parts with super quick delivery all over Scotland.

We spoke to Gavin Brown, who works in the Servicing and Parts Department at AM Phillip Trucktech, to find out more.

Big brand parts with same day delivery

Gavin told us: “For years we’ve been known for Iveco and Ford. But what people might not know is we’ve taken on lots of other brands in the past few years. In addition to Iveco and Ford we now deal with Peugeot, Citroen, Maxus, Fiat and Vauxhall.

“We can get genuine parts for all those brands, and we also do second line parts as well which offer a lower price-point alternative too.”

Gavin continued: “It’s quite unusual to have so many brands available under the one roof. It saves having to shop about for parts. It’s not the just commercial side we deal with either. Again, for years we just covered commercial trucks and vans. Now we often have customers coming on the phone for parts for cars too.”

Covering Angus, Dundee and Perthshire with two deliveries a day, AM Phillip Trucktech has branches throughout Scotland letting it deliver as far afield as Dumfries up to Inverness.

Gavin explained: “We can deliver same day, and anything that’s purchased after 1pm gets sent out at 8.30am the next morning when our delivery vans leave. It’s a quick and reliable service.”

In addition to parts, when it comes to servicing, for any commercial vehicle driver or fleet manager, knowing you have access to a service centre you can trust is essential.

State-of-the-art MOT and servicing facilities

With AM Phillip Trucktech servicing departments in Forfar, Edinburgh, Glenrothes, Conon Bridge and Dundee you don’t have to travel far for servicing and MOTs, both of which can booked online at a time to suit you.

Kitted out with the very latest in diagnostic equipment, servicing bays, repair tools and more, the state-of-the-art service centres with their highly trained teams will ensure you are back on the road again as quick as possible. The technicians can even carry out MOTs for both class 4 and 7 vehicles.

If you’re a fleet manager or business owner whose top priority is keeping your vehicles on the road, or you’re a mechanic who prides yourself on providing a reliable service to your customers, AM Phillip Trucktech can cover all your needs.

Whatever your requirements regarding parts and servicing, give the team a call.

Gavin finished by saying: “We’re seeing more and more different types of calls coming through every day now. From trade garages to companies that are restoring a lorry or car and require more specific parts, we cover everything. Just get in touch and let us know what you need.”

AM Phillip Trucktech is one of Scotland’s Leading Commercial Vehicle Specialists. Enquire about parts and book servicing and MOTs online.