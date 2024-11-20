Electric driving in Dundee in the plug-in hybrid Ford Kuga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Electric driving in Dundee in the plug-in hybrid Ford Kuga

We tested the PHEV version of the updated Kuga. But how far can it get on battery power alone?

The Ford Kuga PHEV on the waterfront at Kingussie. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

There’s something appealing about plug-in hybrids. I was able to pootle around Dundee completely silently in the Ford Kuga PHEV, running in fully electric mode.

When I needed to make a trip to Kirkcaldy and then on to Stirling and back home, I could rely on its petrol engine to do a long drive without having to worry about finding a charger that works.

I’ve been a fan of the Kuga since it was launched way back in 2008. It’s always been comfortable, spacious, and one of the more car-like SUVs to drive.

The Kuga has been given a mid-life update. Image: Jack McKeown.

Ford recently updated the current generation Kuga, giving it some styling tweaks and a better infotainment system.

Ford also ditched the diesel version of the car. It is now available only with petrol, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid powertrains.

I spent a week with the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the car in high spec Active trim. It pairs a 2.5 litre petrol engine with a 14.4kW battery (similar sized fully electric cars tend to have 70-80kWh batteries).

How far can the Kuga PHEV go on a full battery?

How far will that get you? According to the official measurements, a full battery will get you a maximum of 42 miles and Ford say to expect around 30 miles in real-world driving.

I drove to Camperdown with a completely flat battery and plugged into the slow charger there. After walking the dogs for 45 minutes the battery was reading nine miles of range (at a cost of £1.98).

The Kuga can run in fully electric mode. Image: Jack McKeown.

That claimed nine miles translated into five miles before the battery was dead again. It was a frigid November day, however, and I had the heater, heated seat, and heated steering wheel on. In summertime I would expect the range reading to be accurate.

If you fully charge the battery you can probably expect 20 miles of range in the winter and 30 in the summer. Electric cars are more efficient at lower speeds so you’ll go farther around town than you will on the motorway.

Even with the battery dead for much of the time I had the car, its efficiency was pretty good. I averaged around 50mpg during my week with it.

How does the Ford Kuga drive?

It’s a very pleasant car to drive. The petrol engine and electric motor generate a combined 240bhp, which translates to a 0-62mph time of 7.3 seconds.

Those lamenting the fact that Ford will soon stop making the excellent Focus should try the Kuga.

It’s similarly easy to drive, with tidy, agile handling that doesn’t feel at all like an SUV. Ride quality and refinement are also very good.

A reasonably high driving position gives a good view of the road and the Kuga’s cabin is a pleasant place to be.

One of the best things about the Kuga is its car-like drive. Image: Jack McKeown.

One of the best updates in the recent facelift was ditching the old 8.0in touchscreen for a much sharper 12.3in one. Not only is it clearer, it’s much more responsive, and smartphone integration comes as standard.

Not as welcome are touch-sensitive heating controls which are more difficult to adjust while driving than the physical buttons in the old car. Hopefully manufacturers will soon stop modelling cars’ controls on mobile phones.

There is enough space in the rear for two full sized adults. You could squeeze three in but shoulder room might be a little tight.

There is a new touchscreen inside. Image: Jack McKeown.

Cleverly, the Kuga has sliding rear seats that can be adjusted to increase passenger legroom or maximise boot space.

With the seats fully forwards there’s a capacious 533 litres of space in the boot, with that dropping to 412 litres if you slide them right back. A space under the floor stows the charging cables in PHEV versions.

How much does the Ford Kuga cost?

The Kuga is sensibly priced, with entry level models starting at around £32,000 and the PHEV version costing from £40,000, excluding options.

All Kugas are decently equipped, with entry models getting cruise control, a rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a leather trimmed steering wheel. All versions also get Ford’s excellent heated windscreen, which defrosts the car in seconds and really comes into its own at this time of year.

The Kuga is a talented and economical SUV. Image: Jack McKeown.

My Active model was the second top trim level and had a 360 degree birds eye camera, electrically adjustable front seats, and a powered tailgate.

Optional extras on my test car included a panoramic glass roof, a winter pack with heated front and rear seats and heated steering wheel, and a retractable electric tow bar.

The family SUV market is one of the most competitive sectors and there are loads of talented cars. The Mazda MX-5 is excellent, as is the Kia Sportage, and the Skoda Kodiaq offers enormous amounts of space.

Its good looks, strong economy, car-like driving dynamics, and updated infotainment system keep the Ford Kuga very competitive in such a talented corner of the car market.

 

Ford Kuga PHEV Review: Facts –

Price: £40,955

0-62mph: 7.3 seconds

Top speed: 125mph

Economy: 50.4mpg

CO2 emissions: 128g/km

