Is the updated Kia EV6 still the best all-round electric car? We took to the roads of Tayside and Fife to find out

The Kia EV6 has been one of my favourite electric cars since it was launched nearly four years ago.

It’s good looking, spacious, very nice to drive, has an excellent range, and comes with Kia’s peerless seven-year warranty. You can even get a wonderfully bonkers GT model that will show many supercars a clean pair of heels in a drag race.

Late last year Kia facelifted the EV6, giving it a bigger battery and more technology.

What’s new in the Kia EV6?

Battery capacity is up from 77.4 to 84kWh. This is done by improving energy density and the new battery actually weighs a kilo less than the old one.

How far you can go on a charge depends on which model you opt for but the longest range EV6 can cover 361 miles, according to official figures.

My rear-wheel drive GT-Line S model had an official range of 347 miles. Over a week of driving around Dundee, Perthshire, and Fife in a cold and dark January, my EV6’s range was around 250 miles. In summer you should easily be able to cover more than 300 miles without having to plug in.

There are two ‘engine’ options: the rear-wheel drive single motor version I drove, which has 225bhp, and a four-wheel drive dual motor version with a hefty 320bhp. The updated GT version is getting a power hike from 577 to 650bhp (bringing it into line with the thunderous Hyundai Ioniq 5 N) and is due to be launched in the UK soon.

Is the EV6 nice to drive?

Despite having the slowest version of the car I never felt my EV6 was underpowered. Instantaneous power delivery means you whoosh away from the line while petrol cars are still building up revs and changing gears.

A 7.7 second 0-62mph time will be more than enough for most people. The dual motor one does 0-62mph in 5.3 seconds, with the current GT model taking just 3.5 seconds and the updated version expected to be even quicker.

The Kia EV6 driving experience is excellent. Around Dundee its light, accurate steering made city driving a breeze. Meanwhile, driving the A92 at 60mph on a journey to Markinch a faint thrum from the tyres was the only noise in an impressively quiet cabin.

The suspension is mostly excellent, and only on some of Dundee’s most potholed roads did it let me know that it’s supporting a two-tonne car. While it’s no Mazda MX-5, handling is good and I enjoyed throwing it through a few bends on some Perthshire backroads.

Whereas its larger sibling the EV9 is gigantic and looks gigantic, the EV6 is big but doesn’t look it. Its svelte silhouette and tapered rear disguises the fact that it’s 4.7 metres long. Because the bonnet is shorter than that of an ICE car, there’s even more room inside than you’d expect.

What is the EV6 like inside?

I’m 6’5” and with the front seats fully back I was still able to sit in the rear quite comfortably. There’s no transmission tunnel, so rear passengers can sit in the middle without their feet being raised.

At 480 litres, the boot is a good size and the hatchback creates a large opening that is easy to get bulky items such as prams and buggies in and out of.

There’s extra storage underneath the boot floor, and an additional 52 litre cargo box under the bonnet. Either of these spaces are ideal for stowing the charging cables.

In the cabin, two 12.3in screens sweep seamlessly into one huge display. One touchscreen operates the infotainment system, while the other displays information to the driver.

Blessedly, Kia has buttons for the heating and fan controls, along with the stereo controls – although irksomely you have to toggle between the two systems.

Large door bins, cupholders, and trays on and beneath the centre console give the EV6 loads of storage space for drinks, snacks, keys, gloves, hats and sunglasses.

Price and verdict

Kia hasn’t increased prices much for the upgraded car. The EV6 starts at £45,575 and my high spec model was £53,675.

Those are competitive prices in a crowded sector that includes the Audi Q4 e-tron, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Genesis GV60, Polestar 2, Skoda Enyaq, Tesla Model Y, and Nissan Ariya.

Of course, many people lease cars these days and there are some good deals around. Some employers offer salary sacrifice schemes for electric cars, and they have preferential tax rates as company cars.

The updated EV6 comes with 800V architecture, which enables extremely rapid charging. It can charge at up to 258kW, at which rate it goes from 10-80% in just 18 minutes.

That lets you take advantage of the 360kW chargers at Dundee’s new Myrekirk hub and makes topping up your EV almost as easy as filling up a petrol car.

The Kia EV6 was already an excellent car. A bigger battery, faster charging, and a nicer cabin all make it an even better one. I wouldn’t buy an electric car in its price range without at least test driving the EV6.

Kia EV6 Review – Facts:

Price: £53,675

0-62mph: 7.7 seconds

Top speed: 115mph

Range: 347 miles

CO2 emissions: 0g/km