Driving to the French Alps in a Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y is a mid-size electric SUV that has bags of interior space and a superb range.

It’s based on the Model 3 saloon but is longer and taller with more internal space. It also has a hatchback, making it much more practical.

Even the entry level model is rated as good for 283 miles on the WLTP test – which tends to be pretty accurate – and the Long Range Dual Motor version will cover 331 miles on a full charge.

Of course detractors of electric cars say their range isn’t that good, charging stations are slow and a nuisance to use.

Deciding to put this to the test, my fiancée and I took a Tesla Model Y to the French Alps for a fortnight of skiing over Christmas and New Year.

Sadly, Tesla didn’t have any press demonstrator models in Scotland so we had to travel to London to pick one up.

Abandoning our rickety old Audi estate in Tesla’s Dartford carpark we transferred our luggage and skis into the Model Y.

Spacious

The first thing I noticed was how spacious the car is. Our A4 estate is pretty roomy but the Model Y swallowed all our gear with much more space left over.

There’s large underfloor storage space in the boot which easily swallowed our ski boots and a small holdall.

Even with suitcases, food and drink supplies, two sets of skis and poles and various other bits and bobs there was plenty of space left over in the 854 litre boot.

There’s more storage under the bonnet, which has 117 litres of space. We used this to carry the charging cables, but it could have fitted a lot more.

Speaking of charging, we set Les Menuires into the sat nav and the computer mapped out our route. It told us where we would stop to charge, what level our battery would be at when we arrived and how long we would have to plug in for.

The system proved almost unerringly accurate. If it said we would arrive at the charge station with 19% battery it was never less than 18% and never more than 20%.

Cleverly, the car prepares the battery for fast charging, bringing it up to the right temperature as you approach the charging station and meaning you don’t need to stop for as long.

Supercharging

Tesla has its own network of chargers, called Superchargers. The vast majority of fast chargers in Scotland are 50kW. Tesla’s chargers are between 150kW and 250kW, which means they charge up your car much more quickly.

We found that by the time we’d visited the bathroom, grabbed a coffee and checked our phones the battery was above 80% and we were good to go.

We drove the Long Range Dual Motor version, which has the biggest range. It’s also four-wheel drive, which helped it cope with conditions in the Alps.

And it’s fast. It’ll sprint from 0-60mph in 4.8 seconds and has a 135mph top speed.

We found the suspension to be pretty comfortable and the Tesla Model Y is a great long distance cruiser.

Technology

Everything – and I do mean everything, right down to the release mechanism for the glovebox – is controlled through a 15.4in central touchscreen.

It takes a bit of getting used to, particularly as your speed is shown on the screen rather than on a dashboard display. I am an old fogey however. Anyone under 30 grew up using touchscreens so younger buyers will take to this technology like ducks to water.

Earlier this month Tesla slashed its prices in the UK. Model Y prices were cut by up to £8,000. The cheapest Model Y now costs from £44,990 – roughly £7,000 less than its old price – and the dual motor version is around £53,000.

This now makes it cheaper than rivals such as the Kia EV6 and Polestar 2. That’s great news for Tesla buyers – with the exception, of course, of anyone who purchased one late last year and paid a much higher price for their car.

The Model Y is an extremely impressive and capable car. The new lower price makes it even more desirable.

Facts

Price: £52,990

0-60mph: 4.8 seconds

Top speed: 135mph

Range: 331 miles