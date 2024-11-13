Top-down fun in Fife with the updated Mazda MX-5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Top-down fun in Fife with the updated Mazda MX-5

Is this the most fun car our motoring writer has ever driven? Quite possibly.

Jack McKeown leans against the updated Mazda MX-5 on a hillside outside St Andrews.
The updated Mazda MX-5 on a hillside outside St Andrews. Image: Jack McKeown.
By Jack McKeown

In 18 years as this newspaper’s motoring writer I’ve never tested a convertible without getting the hood down at least once – no matter the weather.

One time that involved gloves, hat, and a down jacket to drive an Audi A3 from Brechin to Dundee when it was -8 outside.

In 2012 I drove a Mazda MX-5 from John o’ Groats to Dundee with the hood down all the way.

Half an hour from home it started bucketing down, but by that time it had become a bit of a mission.

The Mazda MX-5 with a field in the background
The Mazda MX-5 offers fantastic driving fun. Image: Jack McKeown.

So when the updated version of the Mazda MX-5 was scheduled to arrive with me in mid-October I looked out my warmest clothing and steeled myself for some cold-weather top-down ‘fun’.

Fortunately, my week with the little roadster coincided with a spell of sunny autumnal weather.

Getting the hood down each time I drove was a joy rather than a chore.

What’s new in the Mazda MX-5?

The MX-5 is not a car Mazda fiddles with very often. The current model was launched in 2015 and hasn’t changed much since.

And with good reason. It’s been hugely successful and is almost universally liked.

Earlier this year, Mazda gave the MX-5 a very light dusting down.

the new infotainment screen.
There is a new infotainment screen. Image: Mazda.

The cabin has been updated with an 8.8in infotainment screen that’s much slicker and more responsive than the hoary old 7.0in display.

There’s smartphone mirroring and USB-C ports. Buttons and other switchgear have been tidied up, and there are some new safety features (including the dreaded warning beep when you go 1mph above the speed limit).

And that’s about it – Mazda hasn’t tinkered with its winning formula.

How much does it cost?

The Mazda MX-5 is very affordable by the standards of today’s car prices. It starts at around £28,000, with top-spec models costing roughly £35,000.

There aren’t many rivals to the Mazda MX-5 and the few other options – Porsche’s Boxster and BMW’s Z4 – cost nearly twice as much.

Under the bonnet there’s a choice of 1.5 or 2.0-litre petrol engines.

You can have it in ‘pure’ roadster form with a soft-top, or in RF (retractable fastback) guise, which has a metal folding roof.

motoring writer Jack McKeown leans against the car's bonnet with a field in the background
Folding the hood down takes just a few seconds. Image: Jack McKeown.

I prefer the traditional version. The hardtop model uses electrics to fold the roof, whereas with the soft top you just pull a level, push the top back and it clicks into place.

If you use your MX-5 all year round you might want to consider the RF version but, to be honest, the roadster model I tested could probably be used on all but the worst winter days.

a parked MX-5 seen from the front
Our writer enjoyed his time with the MX-5.

My MX-5 in high-spec Homura trim had the 2.0-litre engine, which produces 184hp and gets the car from 0-62mph in just 6.5 seconds. That’s very quick, but straight-line speed is not what makes the MX-5 such a delight, and you’ll be just (or almost) as happy with the 1.5-litre model.

No. What makes it so wonderful is how much fun you can have without putting your licence at risk. It’s so small, light, responsive and low to the road that zipping along a country lane at 50mph feels like doing 90 does in a much more expensive and powerful sports car.

It responds instantly to every throttle or steering input, and whipping through a series of bends is a joyful experience.

What is the MX-5 like inside?

It isn’t a practical car. At 6’5”, I’m bordering on being too big to fit inside.

The boot is tiny. And if you want to take a cup of coffee with you, you need to grab the cupholders from a storage compartment and clip them into place. Even then you have to reach awkwardly around your body to grab your drink.

a picture showing the front two seats and dashboard from above
The cabin has been updated – although our tall test driver would love a little more space. Image: Jack McKeown.

But none of that is important. Coffee is for long, boring journeys in a Toyota or a Volvo. In the Mazda you’ll be having too much fun driving along your favourite stretch of road to be fussed about sipping a latte.

I drove from Edinburgh to St Andrews in the MX-5. On the dual carriageway I was sensible and kept the hood up (all right, I was swigging a coffee) but as soon as I hit the A92 I pulled over and got the hood down.

May the sun never set on the Mazda MX-5. Image: Jack McKeown.

I took some of the minor country lanes inland from the East Neuk and had an absolute blast zooming around these quiet, scenic roads.

Readers often ask me what the best car I’ve ever driven is. That’s a question I hate answering. Part of the delight of this job is its variety. And I can tell you that supercars are not nearly as wonderful as I thought they were when I was a teenager.

‘What’s the most fun car to drive’ is a much easier question to answer. Pound-for-pound, nothing puts as big a grin on your face as a Mazda MX-5.

Mazda MX-5 review – facts:

Price: £34,835

0-62mph: 6.5 seconds

Top speed: 136mph

Economy: 41.5mpg

CO2 emissions: 153g/km

More from Motoring

The Kia EV6 has been given a mid-life refresh. Image: Jack McKeown.
Is Kia's EV6 the best all-round electric car? We took it to Fife to…
Motoring writer Jack McKeown beside a blue Suzuki Swift parked on a city street
Hitting Highland Perthshire in the well equipped and economical new Suzuki Swift
The Mazda 2 Hybrid is a smart and economical supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
Zipping around Dundee and Fife in the super efficient but slightly confusing Mazda 2…
Lexus RZ 300e parked by a loch
Exploring Stirlingshire and Perthshire in Lexus's new luxury electric SUV
Chris and Jack with the 10-year old Tesla. Image: Kim Cessford.
Revisiting Scotland's first Tesla with Chris van der Kuyl
Courier Motoring writer Jack McKeown beside a Kia Sorento
Why Kia's latest 7-seater SUV could be perfect for families on a Perthshire adventure
Jack McKeon and the car beside St Andrews golf course
Exploring Fife in Audi's latest 'immensely fast' saloon
The new Toyota Prius on a misty glen road
Loch Lomond and Stirlingshire in the powerful new 5th generation Toyota Prius
Jack McKeown and the BYD Seal in the Highlands, surrounded by trees.
From Dundee to the west coast in superfast BYD Seal with 350-mile range
The MG3 is an economical and well equipped supermini. Image: Jack McKeown.
Why 'value' MG3 Hybrid supermini is a winner on East Neuk's rural roads
2

Conversation