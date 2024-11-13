Dundee school violence figures ‘alarmingly inaccurate’, claims union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee school violence figures ‘alarmingly inaccurate’, claims union

Just 83 incidents of violence against teachers were reported last year compared to thousands in neighbouring local authorities.

School violence
One trade union said the figures in Dundee are "not even the tip of the iceberg". Image: DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Dundee City Council has been accused of under-reporting school violence, with official figures suggesting staff face a fraction of the incidents compared to colleagues elsewhere in Scotland.

Just 83 incidents of violence and two incidents of verbal abuse were reported against workers in the city’s schools last year.

Other local authorities logged up to 50 times as many as Dundee, a situation described as “simply not credible”.

It compares with 1,634 reports in Perth and Kinross and 911 in Aberdeen.

In Fife, there were 5,630 incidents across all council departments. However, the GMB union says its analysis suggests the majority were in schools.

The focus on incidents comes after teachers in the Kingdom said violence in the classroom had become “normalised”.

Dundee school violence figures ‘alarmingly inaccurate’

The GMB – which represents support stuff including janitors and admin staff – says the council’s figures bore no relation to the experience faced by its members.

The union’s Scotland organiser, Vicki Leonard, said: “The number of incidents recorded in Dundee compared to other councils is alarmingly low and, our members suggest, alarmingly inaccurate.

“If the council is not collecting reliable data reflecting the violence and threats endured by staff then they will be unable to understand the risks and offer proper protection.”

GMB Scotland organise Vicki Leonard. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ms Leonard said the figure in Dundee is not even the tip of the iceberg.

She added: “Rather than taking any comfort from having low figures, the council needs to understand they are massively underestimating the crisis.

“That must change as a matter of urgency and staff must be given the time and encouragement to report incidents properly and should expect those incidents to be properly investigated and acted on.”

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra said the figures were “simply not credible”. Image: PA

Dundee-based North East MSP Michael Marra said the situation is “hugely worrying”.

The Scottish Labour politician said it was “simply not credible” that teachers in the city were facing a fraction of the violence logged elsewhere.

He said: “Dundee City Council must face up to the true extent of the problem so that violence in our schools can be properly tackled.

“No one should be going to work with the daily threat of violence and abuse. It is wholly unacceptable, and the council must take action to protect staff and pupils alike.”

Dundee City Council was approached for comment.

Conversation