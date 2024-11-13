Brechin flood zone homes a ‘drain’ on Angus Council before Storm Babet struck

Brechin council houses, still empty a year on from Storm Babet, struggled to attract tenants long before the flood disaster.

Rent loss from voids in the River Street area was four times the national average.

And tenant turnover was double the local rate.

Experts drafted in to deliver options for Brechin’s recovery estimate the unpopular homes would have been a £15 million drain on Angus Council over the next 30 years.

Locals urged to join information events

The housing data is contained within a raft of information being made available to residents in the next stage of the recovery programme.

Public consultation events have been organised for later this month.

Councillors and officials have stressed how vital it is for locals to take part.

And the future of nearly 60 flood-hit council homes which still sit empty is a key issue.

Officials have already put a price tag on possible options for the council housing only.

• Reinstatement to original: £16.7m over 30 years.

• Remodelling. Full or part demolition and construction of new homes: £14.9m over 30 years.

• Relocation. Demolition of directly impacted council properties and new homes built elsewhere in Brechin: £7.7m over 30 years.

Unloved Brechin South housing

The housing experts’ study highlights the unpopularity of the houses pre-Babet.

“Angus Council’s BRSA (Brechin River Street Area) stock was not performing well pre-flood across a range of indicators when benchmarked to wider Angus Council stock, local peers and national averages,” said consultants Arneil Johnston.

They found there were just four applicants from a council housing list of 3,000 – 0.1% – with Brechin South as their first choice.

And 43 tenants are actively seeking to leave the area.

“This suggests a housing stock experiencing both tenancy and community sustainment issues,” the document adds.

The housing data sits alongside a 316-page report on what might be done to protect the cathedral city from another catastrophe on the scale of Storm Babet.

This includes the idea of beefing up the £16 million flood defence wall beside the South Esk.

The eight-year-old scheme was completely overwhelmed by record river levels during the storm.

It was designed to withstand a 1-in-200-year flood; engineers say it now offers just 1-in-50-year protection.

Brechin information events

Specialist officers will be available to explain and respond to questions about the two technical reports at two Brechin events.

The council said places are limited so must be booked.

Those are being held on Thursday November 21 at two venues.

10am to midday at The Crickety, Guthrie Park, Brechin, DD9 7BT.

Bookings at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brechin-information-sessions-tickets-1076474186269

2pm to 4pm at JARS Community Hub, Victoria Park, Nursery Lane, Brechin, DD9 7ET.

Bookings at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brechin-information-session-tickets-1076600012619

Another session will take place at The Crickety on Saturday November 23 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The technical reports are available on the Engage Angus – Brechin Beyond the Flood webpages.