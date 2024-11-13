Brechin flood zone homes a ‘drain’ on Angus Council before Storm Babet struck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin flood zone homes a ‘drain’ on Angus Council before Storm Babet struck

Expert reports have revealed council houses in the River Street area of Brechin were amongst the least popular in Angus before the disaster in October 2023

By Graham Brown
Dozens of homes in the River Street area of Brechin are still empty after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Dozens of homes in the River Street area of Brechin are still empty after Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Brechin council houses, still empty a year on from Storm Babet, struggled to attract tenants long before the flood disaster.

Rent loss from voids in the River Street area was four times the national average.

And tenant turnover was double the local rate.

Experts drafted in to deliver options for Brechin’s recovery estimate the unpopular homes would have been a £15 million drain on Angus Council over the next 30 years.

Locals urged to join information events

The housing data is contained within a raft of information being made available to residents in the next stage of the recovery programme.

Public consultation events have been organised for later this month.

Councillors and officials have stressed how vital it is for locals to take part.

And the future of nearly 60 flood-hit council homes which still sit empty is a key issue.

Brechin floods area map.
A map from the technical report showing affected homes in the River Street area. Image: Angus Council

Officials have already put a price tag on possible options for the council housing only.

• Reinstatement to original: £16.7m over 30 years.

• Remodelling. Full or part demolition and construction of new homes: £14.9m over 30 years.

• Relocation. Demolition of directly impacted council properties and new homes built elsewhere in Brechin: £7.7m over 30 years.

Unloved Brechin South housing

The housing experts’ study highlights the unpopularity of the houses pre-Babet.

“Angus Council’s BRSA (Brechin River Street Area) stock was not performing well pre-flood across a range of indicators when benchmarked to wider Angus Council stock, local peers and national averages,” said consultants Arneil Johnston.

They found there were just four applicants from a council housing list of 3,000 – 0.1% – with Brechin South as their first choice.

And 43 tenants are actively seeking to leave the area.

“This suggests a housing stock experiencing both tenancy and community sustainment issues,” the document adds.

The housing data sits alongside a 316-page report on what might be done to protect the cathedral city from another catastrophe on the scale of Storm Babet.

This includes the idea of beefing up the £16 million flood defence wall beside the South Esk.

Brechin Storm Babet aftermath.
River Street in Brechin the morning after Storm Babet peaked. Image: Paul Reid

The eight-year-old scheme was completely overwhelmed by record river levels during the storm.

It was designed to withstand a 1-in-200-year flood; engineers say it now offers just 1-in-50-year protection.

Brechin information events

Specialist officers will be available to explain and respond to questions about the two technical reports at two Brechin events.

The council said places are limited so must be booked.

Those are being held on Thursday November 21 at two venues.

10am to midday at The Crickety, Guthrie Park, Brechin, DD9 7BT.

Bookings at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brechin-information-sessions-tickets-1076474186269

2pm to 4pm at JARS Community Hub, Victoria Park, Nursery Lane, Brechin, DD9 7ET.

Bookings at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/brechin-information-session-tickets-1076600012619

Another session will take place at The Crickety on Saturday November 23 from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

The technical reports are available on the Engage Angus – Brechin Beyond the Flood webpages.

