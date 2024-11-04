Long-awaited Storm Babet report reveals £17m cost of reinstating flood-damaged Brechin council houses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-awaited Storm Babet report reveals £17m cost of reinstating flood-damaged Brechin council houses

Raising the Angus town's flood wall and lowering the River South Esk gravel bar could be considered to help avoid a repeat of the October 2023 disaster.

By Graham Brown
Boats rescue Brechin residents
Emergency teams in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

The staggering costs involved in rebuilding Brechin after Storm Babet and trying to protect the town from another flood catastrophe have been laid bare.

More than a year on from the disaster, two key reports will be considered by Angus councillors this week.

They were commissioned by Angus Council following the October 2023 weather chaos.

And documents reveal the grim forecast that the River Street flood scheme, completed in 2016 at a cost of £16million and designed to withstand a 1 in 200-year flood, now offers just 1 in 50-year protection.

Storm Babet brought a tonne of water a second

The flood wall was overwhelmed by record levels in the South Esk.

Data revealed the river was carrying the force of a cubic metre of water – a metric tonne – every second.

One of the specialist reports covers options around the damaged housing in the worst-hit area of River Street.

A flooded River Street in Brechin
How River Street looked when the South Esk overwhelmed Brechin’s flood defences. Image: Paul Reid

The other considers potential measures to combat a repeat of future devastation on the scale of Storm Babet.

Councillors will be asked to mount a full public consultation on the way forward, with council leader Bill Duff insisting the reports are intrinsically linked.

“The clear aim has been to explore all options that may be possible before identifying what is actually achievable, affordable and of the best benefit to the local community,” he said.

Brechin Storm Babet flood victim Ian Stewart.
River Street resident Ian Stewart and his wife Jane are one of the private owners who have since returned home. Image: Paul Reid

Brechin councillor Chris Beattie said: “We have spoken with residents who are fearful at the thought of moving back to River Street after the flooding and others who still live there and who feel isolated and frightened.

“The impact of Storm Babet cannot be underestimated – a community has been lost there.”

What do expert studies reveal?

Around 140 homes in the River Street area suffered significant damage during Storm Babet, including 58 council houses which remain empty.

23 Registered Social Landlord (RSL) properties, 14 private rented sector properties and 43 private homes were also badly hit.

Families being rescued in Brechin during Storm Babet.
Hundreds of people were rescued in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Consultants Arneil Johnston considered three options for the council stock.

• Reinstatement: return all properties to original state.

Cost: £16.7m over 30 years.

• Remodelling: full or part demolition of council properties and construction of new homes.

Cost: £14.9m over 30 years.

• Relocation: demolition of directly impacted council properties and occupants relocated to new homes built by the council elsewhere in Brechin.

Cost: £7.7m over 30 years.

Flood protection options

The papers going before Thursday’s full council also set out possible options to bolster Brechin’s defences.

Those include:

• Raise the height of Brechin flood wall by 0.5m (1 in 124-year protection level).

Cost: £2.07m.

• Purchase demountable defences (1 in 62-year protection).

Cost £401,000.

• Lower gravel bar to water level. (1 in 64-year protection).

Cost £959,000.

• Combination of raising flood wall by 0.5m and lowering gravel bar (1 in 172-year protection).

Cost: £2.953m.

• Uplift part of the defences at the Inch alongside the lowering of the gravel bar (1 in 90-year protection).

Cost: £1.923m.

The option of a brand new flood scheme to take the protection level back up to 1 in 200 years was ruled out after its cost was estimated at £34m.

Engineers also dismissed the idea of replacing historic Brechin Bridge, which would offer only “modest improvement against flood risk”.

Dredging the River South Esk was also rejected as a worthwhile option.

And they ruled out building upstream storage tanks to hold water, similar to the engineering solution built into Arbroath flood prevention scheme.

What happens next?

There will be a further report to councillors later this month, setting out the community consultation proposals.

Council chief executive Kathryn Lindsay said: “It is a complex process. We want to make sure people are aware of the detail of these reports and have opportunities to influence the development of recommendations for action.”

North East Scottish Conservative MSP Tess White said: “It has taken a long time – too long – but now the eye-watering sums involved have been committed to paper.

“With options ranging from millions to tens of millions of pounds, the cash-strapped council must look to the SNP government for assistance.

“The same government which didn’t meet for weeks to discuss the calamity, and which the former chief executive had to beg for aid.

“It has been a year of suffering and difficulty – but also one of community and hope.

“Now it is time for the SNP administrations at Holyrood and in Angus to support them.”

Conversation