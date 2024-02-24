£16m Brechin flood defences in ‘good condition’ after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£16m Brechin flood defences in ‘good condition’ after Storm Babet

Angus Council is mounting a study to look at boosting protection around River Street where hundreds of people were forced from their homes.

By Graham Brown
Emergency services helping Laura and her dog escape her house.
Emergency services helping resident Laura Demontis and her dog escape her house after storm. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Engineers say Brechin’s flood defences are still in “good condition” after the devastating impact of Storm Babet.

Completed in 2016 at a cost of £16 million, the town’s flood wall and pumps were powerless against the might of the River South Esk in October.

Parts of Angus were hit by six months worth of annual rainfall in just 36 hours.

Record river levels inundated the four-metre flood gauge as hundreds of residents were rescued from their homes.

Members of a Coastguard Rescue Team in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan.

The water overtopped the 1.8 metre flood wall at River Street.

But engineers now say the flood scheme defences have not been badly damaged.

However, doubts are emerging over their ability to cope with severe flood events in the future.

One-in-200-year protection capability

The £16.3m Brechin scheme was designed to cope with a 1-in-200-year incident.

Freedom of Information has revealed no additional climate change protection has been built in since 2016.

And in a ‘Brechin beyond the flood’ update issued this week Angus Council say a new study will look at bolstering protection.

“We have commissioned specialist consultants to carry out a technical assessment of the flood defences,” said the council.

“This has identified that the defences remain in a good condition and continue to provide the same level of protection as originally designed.

“Following this study, a contractor has been commissioned to rebuild the Brechin Bridge wall wing that collapsed during the storm.”

The old wall ran between the flood scheme and Brechin Bridge, which recently re-opened after repairs.

Flooding in Brechin
Work to rebuild a wall on River Street is due to start soon. Image: Paul Reid

A spokesperson added: “A larger study has started, looking at options for improving the flood resilience of River Street and Brechin.

“This will complement and support work to consider future housing and redevelopment options.”

It emerged this month that 60 Brechin council houses are still uninhabitable after Babet.

“Once this report is finalised, the residents of Brechin will be involved in engagement and consultation before decisions are made,” the council added.

Business support

The council says it took 82 enquiries from Angus businesses looking for help after Storm Babet.

Twenty Brechin businesses received £1,000 emergency grant funding.

And £26k was contributed to repair the electrical substation at the Matrix industrial site.

Unfortunately, the spend has not been enough to save staff at Matrix Engineering.

Last month the firm announced manufacturing and parts production at the East Mill factory was to end.

The factory – left under four feet of water by the storm – will continue as an assembly site. But it is feared dozens of jobs will be lost.

“We administered the Scottish Government Storm Babet recovery grant of £3,000 to 25 businesses in Brechin,” said the council.

North East Conservative MSP Tess White said: “Four months after the dreadful events of Storm Babet, the people of Brechin are still hurting.

“Homes have been gutted, livelihoods lost and businesses are still struggling to make up for lost time.

“A revised Brechin scheme must take note of updated climate projections which make floods like this much more likely — more regular than ‘1-in-200’ protection suggests.”

Conversation