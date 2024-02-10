60 Brechin council houses still uninhabitable after Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

60 Brechin council houses still uninhabitable after Storm Babet

Angus Council chiefs warn "difficult decisions" lie ahead over reinstating the worst-hit homes along River Street in Brechin.

By Graham Brown
Rescuers in River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Rescuers in River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA

Dozens of Brechin council homes are still unoccupied due to damage sustained during Storm Babet.

And the Scottish Government has told Angus Council it will not foot the bill for new builds if the 60 properties cannot be reinstated.

But it could be months before the authority decides what will happen to the houses in the area of River Street which bore the brunt of the October devastation.

More than 300 properties in Brechin and beyond were affected by the storm.

The epicentre of the disaster was in the immediate vicinity of Brechin’s £16 million flood defences.

Floodwater outside Laura's home in Brechin.
Flooding on River Street during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan

Record levels in the River South Esk topped the flood wall in the early hours of October 20.

Many people had to be rescued by boat.

The huge damage bill is still being calculated by the council.

Repair projects are ongoing at key locations like Brechin Bridge.

Multi-million pound support scheme claim

The UK Government extended the claim window for its Bellwin support scheme due to the impact on Angus.

But council officials are now warning it will be up to the authority to find the money to rebuild – if the Brechin houses are worth reinstating.

And it will come at a cost to the area’s wider future housing programme.

Finance and communities directors say in a joint report it will mean “difficult decisions” around the council’s strategic housing investment plan (SHIP).

The situation is highlighted in a rent-setting report councillors will consider on Tuesday.

It recommends a 6.7% rent rise for 2024/25.

The report states: “Whilst finalising the SHIP, Storm Babet hit communities across Angus with Brechin particularly badly affected.

“It was too early to say what impact the storm would have on the new build programme at that time.

“Since the storm our focus has been responding to the immediate needs of our customers.

“However, as a council we are moving through the next phase of recovery considering what the future may look like for River Street, Brechin and the surrounding affected areas.”

‘Difficult decisions’

“At this time the Scottish Government has indicated there will be no additional money to fund new housing development in Brechin if it is not possible to reinstate flood-affected properties.

Brechin flood defences
River Street beside the town’s £16m flood defence wall. Image: Paul Reid

“This means that difficult decisions may need to be made about priorities for new-build housing investment to deal with the medium and longer-term implications of the storm and the future impacts of climate change.

“An options appraisal is to be commissioned early in 2024 to inform the decisions that will need to be made.”

And the council confirmed the scale of the properties which could be involved.

A spokesperson said: “There are 60 badly flood-damaged homes that will be included in the options appraisal exercise.

“We won’t be in a position to make decisions about individual properties until that has been completed.”

One flood-damaged private house on River Street is heading to auction soon with a guide price of just £15,000.

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

Get the party started! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Bridie and birthday cake as Forfar parkrun turns two
Bikers on the 2016 'ride-out' from Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.
On your bike! New festival to celebrate Brechin's motorcycling heritage is coming this summer
David Cornock, left, who was 'murdered' in 2019 with dad Davy. Image: Davy Cornock
Montrose father of 'murdered' son says First Minister Humza Yousaf has 'questions to answer'
Bob Christie outside Brechin's 800-year-old cathedral.
Ask a Local: Your insider's guide to 5 of the best things about Brechin
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather. Image: Angus Council
Former Angus Council leader David Fairweather retires
2
Kerryanne Shaw is to run a sanctuary for XL Bully dogs at Happas Canine Centre in Angus.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus XL Bully sanctuary site does not have up-to-date animal boarding licence
Dundee Street in Carnoustie. Image: Google Street View
Main road through Carnoustie shut for up to three weeks for roadworks
A fire at The Wendyhouse Nursery in Forfar. Image: Alan Richardson/Roxanne Bailie Cumming
VIDEO: Fire crews tackle blaze at Forfar nursery
Marie Huggan at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for mum who sliced neck of Arbroath clubber in bottle attack
The Forfar sheds would have a capacity for 64,000 egg-laying hens. Image: Ian Hinchcliffe
64,000-bird Forfar hen sheds set for approval in face of 200 objections

Conversation