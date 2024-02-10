On your bike! New festival to celebrate Brechin’s motorcycling heritage is coming this summer

A new festival to celebrate Brechin’s motorcycling heritage – and the town’s links to the iconic Harley-Davidson brand – is planned for the summer.

The event, titled Brechin Bike and Trike Fest, will run on July 6 and will be free entry.

Bikers – and indeed trikers – will set off from Brechin and tour the Angus Glens before returning to the Angus town via Aberlemno and Netherton Cottage, the ancestral home of the Davidson family.

Once back in Brechin, bikers will park up and display their shiny machines in the public park.

Visitors can ooh and aah at the bikes and then hang out at the bar, check out the trade stands, and enjoy live music from two local bands.

Brechin Bike and Trike Fest committee member Mike Guthrie said: “We’re delighted to announce the first Brechin Bike and Trike Fest will be held on Saturday July 6 at Brechin Public Park.

“With the agreement of Dalhousie Estates, the committee is hoping that the ‘ride-out’ will again start from Brechin Castle.

“This is about 30 miles through the stunning Angus glens and countryside.

“With trade stands, a funfair, licensed bar, live music and the spectacle of the bikers, there will be something for everyone at the free to attend festival.”

Lift the spirits

Mike hopes the event will help “lift the spirits” of local people who were badly affected by Storm Babet, with many homes and businesses devastated by severe flooding.

The event follows on from the Harley Davidson in the City Festival, which ran annually in Brechin from 2012 to 2019.

There was a record turnout of 800 motorcyclists at the 2019 event and it’s hoped there will be similar numbers for this year’s extravaganza.

Meanwhile, spectator numbers peaked at around 18,000 for the 2018 celebration which ran over two days.

Angus roots

The event originally launched to commemorate the Angus roots of Arthur Davidson, co-founder of Harley-Davidson.

His family originally hailed from Netherton, on the outskirts of Brechin. The family emigrated from a cottage there to the US in the 1800s, before founding the iconic US motorcycle brand.

Mike explained that after the old Harley Davidson in the City committee “disbanded”, a new committee formed and rebranded the event.

Essentially, permission to use the Harley-Davidson trademarked name was granted for a limited period and expired – so it cannot be used for 2024.

Chair of Brechin Bike and Trike Fest Ian Guthrie said: “The committee thanks Harley-Davidson for allowing the use of their iconic brand in the past but now we move on.

“We’re excited to stage our very first festival in July and we hope there’ll be a huge turnout.”

The committee plans to set up a GoFundMe page for donations and intends holding a quiz night in March to raise funds.

Ian added: “We would like to hear from any business willing to sponsor the day in any shape or form. We will promote their business as much as possible, so please do get in touch.”

Volunteers to help run the event are also being sought. Potential sponsors, traders and volunteers can email: bbatfsecretary@gmail.com