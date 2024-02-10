On your bike! New festival to celebrate Brechin’s motorcycling heritage is coming this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On your bike! New festival to celebrate Brechin’s motorcycling heritage is coming this summer

A new festival to celebrate Brechin’s motorcycling heritage – and the town’s links to the iconic Harley-Davidson brand – is planned for the summer.

By Gayle Ritchie
Bikers on the 2016 'ride-out' from Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.
Bikers on the 2016 Harley Davidson in the City 'ride-out' from Brechin Castle. Image: Kim Cessford.

The event, titled Brechin Bike and Trike Fest, will run on July 6 and will be free entry.

Bikers – and indeed trikers – will set off from Brechin and tour the Angus Glens before returning to the Angus town via Aberlemno and Netherton Cottage, the ancestral home of the Davidson family.

Once back in Brechin, bikers will park up and display their shiny machines in the public park.

Members of the new Brechin Bike and Trike Festival committe launch the event at Crosshill Garage in Brechin.
Members of the new Brechin Bike and Trike Festival committee launch the event at Crosshill Garage in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid.

Visitors can ooh and aah at the bikes and then hang out at the bar, check out the trade stands, and enjoy live music from two local bands.

Bikers leaving Brechin Castle during the 2015 Harley Davison in the City event.
Bikers leaving Brechin Castle during the 2015 Harley Davison in the City event. Image: Kris Miller.

Brechin Bike and Trike Fest committee member Mike Guthrie said: “We’re delighted to announce the first Brechin Bike and Trike Fest will be held on Saturday July 6 at Brechin Public Park.

“With the agreement of Dalhousie Estates, the committee is hoping that the ‘ride-out’ will again start from Brechin Castle.

“This is about 30 miles through the stunning Angus glens and countryside.

Scenes from the 2015 Harley Davidson in the City event, with bikers leaving Brechin Castle.
Scenes from the 2015 Harley Davidson in the City event, with bikers leaving Brechin Castle. Image: Kris Miller.

“With trade stands, a funfair, licensed bar, live music and the spectacle of the bikers, there will be something for everyone at the free to attend festival.”

Lift the spirits

Mike hopes the event will help “lift the spirits” of local people who were badly affected by Storm Babet, with many homes and businesses devastated by severe flooding.

The event follows on from the Harley Davidson in the City Festival, which ran annually in Brechin from 2012 to 2019.

Big Tam, one of the many trikers who came to Brechin for the Harley Davidson in the City Motorcycle Festival 2015.
Big Tam, one of the many trikers who came to Brechin for the Harley Davidson in the City Motorcycle Festival 2015.

There was a record turnout of 800 motorcyclists at the 2019 event and it’s hoped there will be similar numbers for this year’s extravaganza.

Meanwhile, spectator numbers peaked at around 18,000 for the 2018 celebration which ran over two days.

Angus roots

The event originally launched to commemorate the Angus roots of Arthur Davidson, co-founder of Harley-Davidson.

His family originally hailed from Netherton, on the outskirts of Brechin. The family emigrated from a cottage there to the US in the 1800s, before founding the iconic US motorcycle brand.

So many stunning bikes. Image: Paul Reid.

Mike explained that after the old Harley Davidson in the City committee “disbanded”, a new committee formed and rebranded the event.

Essentially, permission to use the Harley-Davidson trademarked name was granted for a limited period and expired – so it cannot be used for 2024.

Chair of Brechin Bike and Trike Fest Ian Guthrie said: “The committee thanks Harley-Davidson for allowing the use of their iconic brand in the past but now we move on.

“We’re excited to stage our very first festival in July and we hope there’ll be a huge turnout.”

The committee plans to set up a GoFundMe page for donations and intends holding a quiz night in March to raise funds.

Members of the new Brechin Bike and Trike Fest.
Members of the new Brechin Bike and Trike Fest. Image: Paul Reid.

Ian added: “We would like to hear from any business willing to sponsor the day in any shape or form. We will promote their business as much as possible, so please do get in touch.”

Volunteers to help run the event are also being sought. Potential sponsors, traders and volunteers can email: bbatfsecretary@gmail.com

