The Little Green Larder: Dundee zero waste shop announces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The Little Green Larder: Dundee zero waste shop announces closure

The Perth Road retailer has been operating in the area for almost five years.

By James Simpson
The Little Green Larder, Perth Road, Dundee.
The Little Green Larder, Perth Road, Dundee. Image: Maria Gran /DC Thomson

A Dundee zero waste shop has announced it will be closing its doors after nearly five years.

Since opening on the Perth Road, The Little Green Larder has become well known for its food and household refills.

Owner Jillian Crabb has worked tirelessly both inside the store and the wider community, raising awareness around plastic pollution.

The business is expected to close next Saturday when the current lease on the premises comes to an end.

Little Green Larder owner Jillian Crabb outside the Perth Road store.
Little Green Larder owner Jillian Crabb outside the Perth Road store. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

In a social media post Jillian thanked her customers as she cited the “current finical climate” as a major factor behind the decision.

‘First plastic free shop in Dundee’

She said: “The Little Green Larder is closing.

“Can you believe it has been almost 5 years since we first opened our doors?

“In that time we have achieved so much and for that I will always be super proud.

“We were the first plastic free shop in Dundee and over the past 5 years we have won countless awards, raised over 10k for local charities, community groups and initiatives, given out over 1000 free meals to people in our community and raised awareness around plastic pollution in Dundee.

“Our shops lease is coming to an end and in the current financial climate I have decided it is too risky to sign a new lease for the length of time that our landlord is looking for.”

The Little Green Larder stall inside the Dundee V&A.
Jillian at The Little Green Larder stall inside the V&A. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

During her time at the premises Jillian also achieved a number of personal accolades.

The outlet won the Scotland Loves Local High-street Hero award and collaborated with the V&A Dundee.

The decision to close the premises has left many customers gutted as they praised Jillian and her staff.

‘Loss to the Perth Road and Dundee’

One person wrote: “You have all been on a remarkable journey.

“You have done yourselves proud not only supporting the community but by also support small businesses.”

Another person said: “What an incredible journey you’ve been on.

“A brilliant achievement to have got through the toughest of times.

“It’s a loss to the Perth Road and Dundee.”

Jillian Crabb was approached for comment regarding the announcement but declined to comment.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.

More from Dundee

Pictured at the new Olympia in 2013, left to right: Louise Martin, chair of sportscotland; Councillor Stewart Hunter; Ken Guild; Stewart Murdoch, director of Leisure and Culture Dundee and David Dorward, chief executive of Dundee City Council.
Dundee Olympia: Who are key figures in scandal surrounding crisis-hit centre?
View of the front of Balgay Girls' Industrial School, Dundee, 18 January 1932. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee girls’ school documentary to be shown to child abuse inquiry
Nicky Jackson
Search for man, 42, missing from Dundee
'Diego', the HMS Unicorn cat has died.
Tributes pour in as beloved HMS Unicorn cat Diego dies
2
Suzie Graham as 'Dolly Parton' and Drew McCulloch - 'Kenny Rogers' - performed at the Ambassador Bar in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson/Suzie Graham.
Dundee landlord taken to court by 'Dolly Parton' in pay dispute
Desiree Doogan. Image: Facebook.
Dundee event planner-turned-drug dealer caught with cocaine worth £21k
The Olympia only reopened in December. Image: Alan Richardson
'Dundee is a progressively worse place to live': Readers react to latest Olympia debacle
18
Michaela Pattie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman used knife and screwdriver in vicious attack on family friend
The Olympia Swimming Pool. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Petition calls for inquiry into crisis-hit Dundee Olympia as fresh repairs needed weeks after…
6
Marie Huggan at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jail for mum who sliced neck of Arbroath clubber in bottle attack