The Little Green Larder: Dundee zero waste shop announces closure

A Dundee zero waste shop has announced it will be closing its doors after nearly five years.

Since opening on the Perth Road, The Little Green Larder has become well known for its food and household refills.

Owner Jillian Crabb has worked tirelessly both inside the store and the wider community, raising awareness around plastic pollution.

The business is expected to close next Saturday when the current lease on the premises comes to an end.

In a social media post Jillian thanked her customers as she cited the “current finical climate” as a major factor behind the decision.

‘First plastic free shop in Dundee’

She said: “The Little Green Larder is closing.

“Can you believe it has been almost 5 years since we first opened our doors?

“In that time we have achieved so much and for that I will always be super proud.

“We were the first plastic free shop in Dundee and over the past 5 years we have won countless awards, raised over 10k for local charities, community groups and initiatives, given out over 1000 free meals to people in our community and raised awareness around plastic pollution in Dundee.

“Our shops lease is coming to an end and in the current financial climate I have decided it is too risky to sign a new lease for the length of time that our landlord is looking for.”

During her time at the premises Jillian also achieved a number of personal accolades.

The outlet won the Scotland Loves Local High-street Hero award and collaborated with the V&A Dundee.

The decision to close the premises has left many customers gutted as they praised Jillian and her staff.

‘Loss to the Perth Road and Dundee’

One person wrote: “You have all been on a remarkable journey.

“You have done yourselves proud not only supporting the community but by also support small businesses.”

Another person said: “What an incredible journey you’ve been on.

“A brilliant achievement to have got through the toughest of times.

“It’s a loss to the Perth Road and Dundee.”

Jillian Crabb was approached for comment regarding the announcement but declined to comment.

You can keep track of the occupied and empty units at some of the city’s main shopping streets with The Courier’s Dundee city centre retail tracker.