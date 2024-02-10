Police cordon off Perth flats after unexplained death of 32-year-old man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police cordon off Perth flats after unexplained death of 32-year-old man

Officers were called to a property in Ulva Way on Saturday morning.

By James Simpson
Police were called to Ulva Way on Saturday morning.
Police were called to the area on Saturday morning. Image: Stuart Cowper

A police cordon has been erected around a block of flats in Perth following the death of a 32-year-old man.

Officers were called to Ulva Way, in the North Muirton area of the city, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Locals said a large area remains taped off as police continue to guard the front and back of the building.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained as inquires at the scene remain ongoing, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Police have cordoned off an area around the flats. Image: Stuart Cowper

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were four police vehicles at the scene at around 11am.

Locals ‘devastated’

He said: “As soon as I saw the extent of the cordon I feared something extremely serious had happened.

“There were police guarding both entrances to the block on Saturday morning.

“I saw four police vehicles in attendance as well.

“I’m devastated to hear a young man has sadly died, my thoughts are with his family.”

Police at the scene on Ulva Way, Perth.
Police at the scene on Ulva Way, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Police are guarding the block. Image: Stuart Cowper
An officer returning to block at Ulva Way. Image: Stuart Cowper

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of the death of a 32-year-old man at a property on Ulva Way, Perth, around 12.10am on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

