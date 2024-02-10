Police cordon off Perth flats after unexplained death of 32-year-old man

A police cordon has been erected around a block of flats in Perth following the death of a 32-year-old man.

Officers were called to Ulva Way, in the North Muirton area of the city, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Locals said a large area remains taped off as police continue to guard the front and back of the building.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained as inquires at the scene remain ongoing, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said there were four police vehicles at the scene at around 11am.

Locals ‘devastated’

He said: “As soon as I saw the extent of the cordon I feared something extremely serious had happened.

“There were police guarding both entrances to the block on Saturday morning.

“I saw four police vehicles in attendance as well.

“I’m devastated to hear a young man has sadly died, my thoughts are with his family.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of the death of a 32-year-old man at a property on Ulva Way, Perth, around 12.10am on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”