Search for man, 42, missing from Dundee

A 42-year-old man from Dundee has been reported missing.

Nicky Jackson has been described as being white, 6ft tall and of slim build.

He has a shaved head and often wears a cap, however, it is not currently known what he could be wearing.

Police say Nicky is known to frequent in the Stobswell and Ardler areas of Dundee.

Inspector Lucy Cameron said: “We would urge anyone who believes they may have seen or spoken to Nicky to get in touch with us.

“Nicky, if you see this, please make contact.”

Anyone who can help has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting 0262 of February 10, 2024.