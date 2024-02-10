IN PICTURES: Bridie and birthday cake as Forfar parkrun turns two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Bridie and birthday cake as Forfar parkrun turns two

Forfar parkrun enjoyed a great turnout for its second anniversary event at the town's country park.

Get the party started! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Get the party started! Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Forfar parkrun enjoyed a bumper turnout for its second birthday bash on Saturday.

And Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie led the party for the 5km event at Forfar Loch.

More than 2,800 parkrunners have joined in the challenge since Forfar became part of the global fitness community.

It has seen 11,779 folk cross the line in 93 events.

More than 250 volunteers have stepped up to guarantee its success.

Forfar parkrun second birthday
The parkrunners set off en masse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Saturday morning 5k starts from Strathmore Rugby Club for a circuit of the loch.

Run directors were delighted with the birthday turnout.

It included an energetic group of youngsters from Northmuir primary school in Kirriemuir as part of their ‘We are the Healthiest School’ project.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the Forfar parkrun birthday fun.

Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Thumbs up from Baxter.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Keeping warm before the start.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Fraser Kennedy (12), Claire Brown, Scott Kennedy, Jacquie Roy and six-year-old Holly MacDonald enjoy the party atmosphere.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Parkrun is for all – four-legs and two.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Supporting from the sidelines.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Ready to run.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Pupils from Northmuir Primary in Kirriemuir ready for the parkrun.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Leading from the front.
Forfar parkrun second anniversary.
Suitably attired.
Forfar parkrun second birthday.
Some of the volunteers involved in Saturday’s parkrun.
Forfar parkrun second birthday.
Striding out at Forfar Loch.
Forfar parkrun second birthday
A big field for the special day.

