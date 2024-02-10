IN PICTURES: Bridie and birthday cake as Forfar parkrun turns two

Forfar parkrun enjoyed a bumper turnout for its second birthday bash on Saturday.

And Loons mascot Baxter the Bridie led the party for the 5km event at Forfar Loch.

More than 2,800 parkrunners have joined in the challenge since Forfar became part of the global fitness community.

It has seen 11,779 folk cross the line in 93 events.

More than 250 volunteers have stepped up to guarantee its success.

The Saturday morning 5k starts from Strathmore Rugby Club for a circuit of the loch.

Run directors were delighted with the birthday turnout.

It included an energetic group of youngsters from Northmuir primary school in Kirriemuir as part of their ‘We are the Healthiest School’ project.

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the Forfar parkrun birthday fun.