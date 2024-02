Man, 32, charged after raid in Kirkcaldy

A 32-year-old man has been charged after police raided a flat in Kirkcaldy.

Police executed a search warrant at a property on Earn Road on Saturday morning.

The nature of the raid is currently unknown.

The man is due to appear in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, February 12.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers executed a warrant at a property in Earn Road, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday February 10.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, February 12.”