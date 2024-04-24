Art legacy of Angus stone sculptor and glass engraver Bruce Walker

Bruce Walker’s passing has been mourned but the Angus artisan’s legacy will live on in the vast catalogue of work he created during a lifetime of skilled work.

The Aberdeenshire-born craftsman was approaching his 78th birthday when he died in Kirriemuir.

Across a lifetime of wielding chisel and mallet, or with intricate glass-engraving equipment in hand, his output was prolific and eclectic.

Display cabinets throughout Angus and beyond contain the engraved glassware commissioned by customers for special occasions over decades.

And throughout Scotland there are permanent reminders – public and private – of both his talent and significant events.

Those include one of Bruce’s largest works, a few miles from his adopted home of Kirrie.

It sits at the foot of Glen Prosen, near the cottage where Antarctic explorers Captain Robert Falcon Scott and Dr Edward Wilson planned their South Pole expedition of 1912.

Kirriemuir Landward East Community Council raised £80,000 for the memorial in just five weeks.

Bruce completed it for the centennial anniversary of the ill-fated trip.

In Fife, there is a stone tribute to five victims of a Second World War mine tragedy.

And his homeland of Aberdeenshire boasts a sculpture of a Clydesdale horse to celebrate Elrick’s agricultural history.

Early years in rural Aberdeenshire

Bruce Alexander Moir Walker was born at Westerton O’Braco, Pitcaple on April 13 1946, one of a family of four.

The family moved to Melrose near Banff then a few other places before Bonnyton, then Rhynie.

Even in his primary school days, family recalled his talent for art.

Bruce left school aged 15 in 1960 and served a four-year apprenticeship as a monumental mason with William McKay & Sons in Aberdeen.

At the same time he attended Aberdeen Tech to study all aspects of stone carving as a day-release student.

It allowed him to attend Gray’s School of Art in the evenings studying life drawing, lettering and stone carving.

He married the late Deirdre in 1950 and the couple had three daughters, Fiona, Brigid and Rachael. He was a devoted grandad to Robert and Cara.

By 1975, Bruce had set up his own business, stone-carving and hand engraving quality glassware in his studio at the old Kirkbuddo School.

He then moved into one of the craft units at Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir.

Permanent reminders of Bruce’s talent exist there in the Millennium fountain and Kirrie’s ‘walk of fame’.

A series of stone slabs honour the achievements of famous town sons – from three Victoria Cross recipients to AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

He latterly opened a workshop at Hillhead in Kirrie, capable of taking the massive granite blocks such as the one used to create the memorial to Scott and Wilson.

Funeral tribute to a ‘clever, thoughtful man’

In the funeral eulogy to his long-time friend, Forfar’s Bob Kidd said: “It was a delight to visit his workshop and intriguing as he searched through his collection of old magazines and cuttings for a particular illustration to use as a template – a sailing yacht, a vehicle, a particular building.

“He was a clever, thoughtful man, well-read and philosophical.

“I remember particularly his emotional feelings of pride and humility when talking about his 2010 commission of a six-ton memorial to five brave citizens of West Wemyss in Fife.”

They died in 1941 when a sea mine exploded as they tried to stop it floating into the fishing harbour, thus saving their fellow villagers.

“He was touched by the memorial service and the respect shown to him at the unveiling by the large turnout of locals,” said Bob.

“Bruce had great character, he was an inspiration and was a kind, caring and considerate man.”