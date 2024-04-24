Art legacy of Angus stone sculptor and glass engraver Bruce Walker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Art legacy of Angus stone sculptor and glass engraver Bruce Walker

A striking Glen Prosen memorial to Antarctic explorers Captain Scott and Dr Wilson is one of the many public pieces created by Bruce Walker.

By Graham Brown
Bruce Walker at work on the Antarctic expedition memorial which stands in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson
Bruce Walker at work on the Antarctic expedition memorial which stands in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson

Bruce Walker’s passing has been mourned but the Angus artisan’s legacy will live on in the vast catalogue of work he created during a lifetime of skilled work.

The Aberdeenshire-born craftsman was approaching his 78th birthday when he died in Kirriemuir.

Across a lifetime of wielding chisel and mallet, or with intricate glass-engraving equipment in hand, his output was prolific and eclectic.

Display cabinets throughout Angus and beyond contain the engraved glassware commissioned by customers for special occasions over decades.

And throughout Scotland there are permanent reminders – public and private – of both his talent and significant events.

Those include one of Bruce’s largest works, a few miles from his adopted home of Kirrie.

Bruce Walker Scott/Wilson statue
Bruce Walker’s memorial to Scott and Wilson in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson

It sits at the foot of Glen Prosen, near the cottage where Antarctic explorers Captain Robert Falcon Scott and Dr Edward Wilson planned their South Pole expedition of 1912.

Kirriemuir Landward East Community Council raised £80,000 for the memorial in just five weeks.

Bruce completed it for the centennial anniversary of the ill-fated trip.

In Fife, there is a stone tribute to five victims of a Second World War mine tragedy.

And his homeland of Aberdeenshire boasts a sculpture of a Clydesdale horse to celebrate Elrick’s agricultural history.

Early years in rural Aberdeenshire

Bruce Alexander Moir Walker was born at Westerton O’Braco, Pitcaple on April 13 1946, one of a family of four.

The family moved to Melrose near Banff then a few other places before Bonnyton, then Rhynie.

Even in his primary school days, family recalled his talent for art.

Bruce left school aged 15 in 1960 and served a four-year apprenticeship as a monumental mason with William McKay & Sons in Aberdeen.

Bruce Walker of Kirriemuir stone sculptor.
Bruce at work on a sculpture in his Kirriemuir workshop in his 70s. Image: DC Thomson

At the same time he attended Aberdeen Tech to study all aspects of stone carving as a day-release student.

It allowed him to attend Gray’s School of Art in the evenings studying life drawing, lettering and stone carving.

He married the late Deirdre in 1950 and the couple had three daughters, Fiona, Brigid and Rachael. He was a devoted grandad to Robert and Cara.

By 1975, Bruce had set up his own business, stone-carving and hand engraving quality glassware in his studio at the old Kirkbuddo School.

He then moved into one of the craft units at Cumberland Close in Kirriemuir.

Kirriemuir sculptor and stonemason Bruce Walker.
Bruce Walker adding a name to a memorial at the Black Watch Museum in Perth. Image: DC Thomson

Permanent reminders of Bruce’s talent exist there in the Millennium fountain and Kirrie’s ‘walk of fame’.

A series of stone slabs honour the achievements of famous town sons – from three Victoria Cross recipients to AC/DC frontman Bon Scott.

Kirriemuir Cumberland Close sculptures
Engraved stone slabs beside the Kirriemuir Millennium fountain in Cumberland Close. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

He latterly opened a workshop at Hillhead in Kirrie, capable of taking the massive granite blocks such as the one used to create the memorial to Scott and Wilson.

Funeral tribute to a ‘clever, thoughtful man’

In the funeral eulogy to his long-time friend, Forfar’s Bob Kidd said: “It was a delight to visit his workshop and intriguing as he searched through his collection of old magazines and cuttings for a particular illustration to use as a template – a sailing yacht, a vehicle, a particular building.

“He was a clever, thoughtful man, well-read and philosophical.

“I remember particularly his emotional feelings of pride and humility when talking about his 2010 commission of a six-ton memorial to five brave citizens of West Wemyss in Fife.”

West Wemyss sea mine disaster memorial.
Bruce Walker (right) at the unveiling of the Fife memorial in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

They died in 1941 when a sea mine exploded as they tried to stop it floating into the fishing harbour, thus saving their fellow villagers.

“He was touched by the memorial service and the respect shown to him at the unveiling by the large turnout of locals,” said Bob.

“Bruce had great character, he was an inspiration and was a kind, caring and considerate man.”

