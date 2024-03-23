Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor Ivan Laird lauded for dedication to Angus life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor Ivan Laird lauded for dedication to Angus life

Ivan Laird joined Kirriemuir Landward East just five years after community councils were established across Scotland in 1973.

By Graham Brown
Depute Provost Linda Clark, Ivan Laird, Angus Provost Brian Boyd and Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor at the Forfar civic lunch. Image: Angus Council
The figure who can probably lay claim to being Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor says he’d love to see his record challenged by a new generation.

Ivan Laird has given 45 years of service to Kirriemuir Landward East, more than half as its chairman.

He joined the body just five years after community councils came into being in Scotland in 1973.

Now 87, the retired agricultural contractor has no plans to bring the curtain down on his dedicated service.

But he’d like to see younger members within the sizeable Kirrie Landward East area step forward to serve the important body.

Large rural area

“I’m very proud to have served the community council so long and it was an honour to be recognised,” said Ivan, from Justinhaugh.

“Ours is the biggest community council area in Angus by size, but not population – there are 11 villages or hamlets.

“But those have changed a lot in my time and the population in the rural areas don’t really work there any more.

Kirriemuir Landward East community council chairman Ivan Laird.
Ivan with a fundraising book of poetry published by the community council. Image: Paul Reid

“People travel to the likes of Dundee or Aberdeen and by the time they get home at night they don’t have time to do much at all.

“We need young blood to get involved.

“It is important because we are really the eyes and ears of the main council.

“We get the information passed on and we have achieved lots of good things.”

Varied community council work

It includes the bittersweet success of a campaign for safety improvements on the A90 at Finavon.

A predecessor as community council chair was Anne Thompson, who went on to be an Angus District councillor but was tragically killed in a crash at the crossing.

And Ivan highlighted another permanent reminder of what a concerted local effort can deliver.

The community council led the campaign for a memorial to Antarctic explorers Captain Scott and Dr Wilson in Glen Prosen.

Scott Wilson memorial in Glen Prosen near Kirriemuir.
The memorial to Scott and Wilson stands in Glen Prosen. Image: DC Thomson

It sits close to the cottage where their ill-fated 1912 expedition was planned.

“It was £80,000 but we had all the money within five weeks. It’s a wonderful memorial and I think is one of our biggest achievements.”

He added: “We’ve had a lot of support down the years.

Ivan Laird memorial salver presentation
Ivan presented a memorial salver to Memus and Fern WRI following his beloved wife Beth’s death in 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The women’s rural has been a great help. And the Earl of Airlie was always interested in what we were doing.”

He has also witnessed the challenges those hamlets have faced in recent years through devastation weather events like Storm Frank in 2015 and Storm Babet last year.

Ivan even found time to be a Special Constable for almost 30 years, a kirk elder and a stalwart of the local Scout movement.

Civic lunch for Ivan Laird

Ivan was the guest of honour at a civic lunch in Forfar.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd said: “Ivan’s dedication to the wellbeing of the Kirriemuir community is truly unparalleled.

“His selfless contributions have made a lasting and positive impact.

“That is even more extraordinary as, being a farmer, he tirelessly worked the land over all that time and still lends a helping hand at 87-years-old.”

Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor put Ivan forward for recognition.

“Ivan is not only is a great family man, farmer and businessman he is a pillar of the community and an example to all,” he said.

“Ivan leads by example and is well respected by both young and old in the local area and beyond.”

