Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor Ivan Laird lauded for dedication to Angus life

The figure who can probably lay claim to being Scotland’s longest-serving community councillor says he’d love to see his record challenged by a new generation.

Ivan Laird has given 45 years of service to Kirriemuir Landward East, more than half as its chairman.

He joined the body just five years after community councils came into being in Scotland in 1973.

Now 87, the retired agricultural contractor has no plans to bring the curtain down on his dedicated service.

But he’d like to see younger members within the sizeable Kirrie Landward East area step forward to serve the important body.

Large rural area

“I’m very proud to have served the community council so long and it was an honour to be recognised,” said Ivan, from Justinhaugh.

“Ours is the biggest community council area in Angus by size, but not population – there are 11 villages or hamlets.

“But those have changed a lot in my time and the population in the rural areas don’t really work there any more.

“People travel to the likes of Dundee or Aberdeen and by the time they get home at night they don’t have time to do much at all.

“We need young blood to get involved.

“It is important because we are really the eyes and ears of the main council.

“We get the information passed on and we have achieved lots of good things.”

Varied community council work

It includes the bittersweet success of a campaign for safety improvements on the A90 at Finavon.

A predecessor as community council chair was Anne Thompson, who went on to be an Angus District councillor but was tragically killed in a crash at the crossing.

And Ivan highlighted another permanent reminder of what a concerted local effort can deliver.

The community council led the campaign for a memorial to Antarctic explorers Captain Scott and Dr Wilson in Glen Prosen.

It sits close to the cottage where their ill-fated 1912 expedition was planned.

“It was £80,000 but we had all the money within five weeks. It’s a wonderful memorial and I think is one of our biggest achievements.”

He added: “We’ve had a lot of support down the years.

“The women’s rural has been a great help. And the Earl of Airlie was always interested in what we were doing.”

He has also witnessed the challenges those hamlets have faced in recent years through devastation weather events like Storm Frank in 2015 and Storm Babet last year.

Ivan even found time to be a Special Constable for almost 30 years, a kirk elder and a stalwart of the local Scout movement.

Civic lunch for Ivan Laird

Ivan was the guest of honour at a civic lunch in Forfar.

Angus Provost Brian Boyd said: “Ivan’s dedication to the wellbeing of the Kirriemuir community is truly unparalleled.

“His selfless contributions have made a lasting and positive impact.

“That is even more extraordinary as, being a farmer, he tirelessly worked the land over all that time and still lends a helping hand at 87-years-old.”

Kirriemuir councillor Ronnie Proctor put Ivan forward for recognition.

“Ivan is not only is a great family man, farmer and businessman he is a pillar of the community and an example to all,” he said.

“Ivan leads by example and is well respected by both young and old in the local area and beyond.”