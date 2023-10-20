Storm Babet: ‘Worst I’ve seen in more than 50 years’ says long-serving Angus community council chairman

Storm Babet is the worst flooding Angus’ longest serving community councillor says he has seen in more than half a century.

Ivan Laird has been on Kirriemuir Landward East for more than 40 years, almost 25 of those as chairman.

But the retired agricultural contractor has lived in the area much longer.

He has described the scale of flooding from the River South Esk as unparalleled.

Mr Laird, 86, lives at Justinhaugh, near the A90 dual carriageway which remains closed between Dundee and Stonehaven.

He said the situation is beyond what the area encountered eight years ago.

“I went down there this morning and it is just a sea of floodwater,” he said.

“The area around Justinhaugh Bridge and the old hotel is completely underwater.

“It was really bad in 2015, but I would say this is worse.

“It’s as bad as I’ve seen in all my time here.

“The road is at risk, the water’s going under it and it will completely undermine it.

“One of the houses put out a double row of sandbags and they were just washed away.”

Justinhaugh is just upstream of Finavon, one of the worst hit parts of the A90.

Drivers face a 150-mile diversion route as a result of the closure.

Kirriemuir drivers have been warned not to try to get out of the town to the east because of the danger on local roads.

