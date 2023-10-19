Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife

The latest disruption amid red and amber warnings for the region.

By Ben MacDonald
A man holding an umbrella during flooding at North Inch in Perth
Storm Babet is expected to bring more flooding to areas like Perth, which were hit earlier this month. Image: Supplied

People across Tayside and Fife are facing disruption as Storm Babet hits the region.

More than a month’s worth of rain could fall in the next two days with strong winds also battering the area.

A series of warnings, including a red “danger to life” warning, are in place.

The extreme weather is expected throughout Thursday and Friday.

This article is being constantly updated – check back regularly for the latest on the impact of Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife.

Storm Babet disruption in Angus

Schools

  • Schools and early years centres closing at noon on Thursday
  • Schools and early years centres shut all day Friday

Buses

Railways

  • No trains running through Angus on Thursday and Friday

Other services

  • NHS vaccination centres in Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin closed on Thursday and Friday
  • Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus closed from 12.30pm on Thursday and all day Friday
  • Some council housing repairs unlikely to go ahead

Storm Babet disruption in Dundee

Roads

  • Tay Road Bridge: 30mph speed restriction in place and closed to double-decker buses

Railways

  • No trains running through Dundee on Thursday and Friday

Attractions

  • Discovery Point and RRS Discovery closed on Thursday
  • Caird Park Golf Course closed on Thursday
  • Dundee Farmers’ Market cancelled on Saturday

Storm Babet disruption in Perth and Kinross

Roads

Railways

  • No trains running through Perth and Kinross on Thursday and Friday

Other services

  • NHS vaccination centres in Milnathort, Auchterarder and Blairgowrie closed on Thursday and Friday

Storm Babet disruption in Fife

Roads

  • Tay Road Bridge: 30mph speed restriction in place and closed to double-decker buses

Railways

  • No trains running through Fife on Thursday and Friday

More from Angus & The Mearns

Rix Shipping (Scotland) director Mark Cessford outside Queen's Close. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Montrose firm bids to end 15-year saga of Queen's Close homeless hostel
The dog park would have been created on an old refuse tip near South Kingennie. Image: Google
Barking fears block bid to turn Angus dump into dog park
Lesley and Paddy Murphy presented the models to Arbroath lifeboat station. Image: Arbroath RNLI
Stunning models of ill-fated Tayside lifeboats presented to Arbroath RNLI on eve of station's…
A closed school in Angus
Storm Babet: Angus schools to close at lunchtime on Thursday and all-day Friday
Image shows Aberfeldy Caravan Park during recent floods
Storm Babet: Experts share flooding advice amid red and amber warnings for Tayside and…
red weather warning scotland
What is a red weather warning and what should Scots expect as Storm Babet…
Red weather warning across Tayside
Red 18-hour 'danger to life' rain warning issued for Tayside as locals told not…
An LNER train crossing the Forth Bridge
ALL trains cancelled for 2 days as Tayside and Fife brace for Storm Babet
The vision for Guthrie Port roundabout. Image: Angus Council
Transformational or £14m white elephant? Readers react as Arbroath active travel scheme prepares for…
6
The community benefits fund presentation took place at Links House. Image: Supplied
How things are looking up for Carnoustie groups after landing £112k of Links cash

Conversation