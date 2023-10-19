Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife

People across Tayside and Fife are facing disruption as Storm Babet hits the region.
More than a month’s worth of rain could fall in the next two days with strong winds also battering the area.
A series of warnings, including a red “danger to life” warning, are in place.
The extreme weather is expected throughout Thursday and Friday.
This article is being constantly updated – check back regularly for the latest on the impact of Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife.
Storm Babet disruption in Angus
Schools
- Schools and early years centres closing at noon on Thursday
- Schools and early years centres shut all day Friday
Buses
- Some bus services cancelled – more details on the council’s website
Railways
- No trains running through Angus on Thursday and Friday
Other services
- NHS vaccination centres in Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin closed on Thursday and Friday
- Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus closed from 12.30pm on Thursday and all day Friday
- Some council housing repairs unlikely to go ahead
Storm Babet disruption in Dundee
Roads
- Tay Road Bridge: 30mph speed restriction in place and closed to double-decker buses
Railways
- No trains running through Dundee on Thursday and Friday
Attractions
- Discovery Point and RRS Discovery closed on Thursday
- Caird Park Golf Course closed on Thursday
- Dundee Farmers’ Market cancelled on Saturday
Storm Babet disruption in Perth and Kinross
Roads
- Queen’s Bridge closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 9.30am on Thursday
- A822 between Crieff and Muthill closed
Railways
- No trains running through Perth and Kinross on Thursday and Friday
Other services
- NHS vaccination centres in Milnathort, Auchterarder and Blairgowrie closed on Thursday and Friday
Storm Babet disruption in Fife
Roads
- Tay Road Bridge: 30mph speed restriction in place and closed to double-decker buses
Railways
- No trains running through Fife on Thursday and Friday
Conversation