Storm Babet: LIVE updates as extreme rainfall and strong winds hit Tayside and Fife

People across Tayside and Fife are facing disruption as Storm Babet hits the region.

More than a month’s worth of rain could fall in the next two days with strong winds also battering the area.

A series of warnings, including a red “danger to life” warning, are in place.

The extreme weather is expected throughout Thursday and Friday.

This article is being constantly updated – check back regularly for the latest on the impact of Storm Babet across Tayside and Fife.

Storm Babet disruption in Angus

Schools

Schools and early years centres closing at noon on Thursday

Schools and early years centres shut all day Friday

Buses

Some bus services cancelled – more details on the council’s website

Railways

No trains running through Angus on Thursday and Friday

Other services

NHS vaccination centres in Carnoustie, Arbroath, Montrose and Brechin closed on Thursday and Friday

Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus closed from 12.30pm on Thursday and all day Friday

Some council housing repairs unlikely to go ahead

Storm Babet disruption in Dundee

Roads

Tay Road Bridge: 30mph speed restriction in place and closed to double-decker buses

Railways

No trains running through Dundee on Thursday and Friday

Attractions

Discovery Point and RRS Discovery closed on Thursday

Caird Park Golf Course closed on Thursday

Dundee Farmers’ Market cancelled on Saturday

Storm Babet disruption in Perth and Kinross

Roads

Queen’s Bridge closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 9.30am on Thursday

A822 between Crieff and Muthill closed

Railways

No trains running through Perth and Kinross on Thursday and Friday

Other services

NHS vaccination centres in Milnathort, Auchterarder and Blairgowrie closed on Thursday and Friday

Storm Babet disruption in Fife

Roads

Railways