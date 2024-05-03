Angus primary school pupils ‘spot rats in playground’ as pest control called

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus primary school pupils ‘spot rats in playground’ as pest control called

Rats were reported in the playground and under sheds.

By Lindsey Hamilton
rats at Andover primary
Rats were reported at Andover Primary School in Brechin. Image: Google Maps

Pest control officers were called to a primary school in Angus following reports of rats in the playground.

Concerned parents of pupils at Andover Primary School, in Brechin, claimed to have spotted the rodents in the playground.

One person, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been made aware there were nests of rats under sheds at the school.

Angus Council say rats ‘dealt with’

Angus Council admitted “the issue has been dealt with”.

It refused to confirm when pest control officers visited the school.

It’s unknown how long the rats have been an issue.

A council spokesperson told The Courier: “Angus Council has been made aware of the presence of rats in the playground at Andover Primary School in Brechin.

“Pest control have been on site and the issue has now been dealt with.”

Rats are also understood to have been spotted in the town’s Guthrie Park.

The council spokesperson added that the council is still waiting to hear back from the parks team regarding the reports.

More from Angus & The Mearns

AC/DC fans gather in Kirrie Square for the first day of Bonfest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
'Brexit wasn't a Highway to Hell': Rock chick Penny Mordaunt Bonfest banter as Kirrie…
The new Domino's on Castle Street in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson
Forfar Domino's serves up 30 new jobs as town outlet opens
Angus House council HQ. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Shock sale of Angus House council headquarters could be on the cards
Starbucks hopes to build on the site of the old Seaforth Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath Starbucks plans upheld amid clarification calls
Margaret and Derek McArthur.
Monifieth couple caught in Dubai floods say holiday nearly descended into a 'riot'
89-year-old Bill Sturrock celebrates 50 years of the craft shop set up by his wife, Helene. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham craft shop celebrates half a century as 89-year-old Bill's famous pancakes go down…
Arron Eggie's dog attacked a pony in Elm Street, Kirriemuir. Image: Instagram/ DC Thomson.
Night-mare on Elm Street — XL Bully attacked horse in Kirriemuir
Rescuers in Brechin's River Street during Storm Babet Image: PA
Angus receives £6.9m Storm Babet destruction payout
Left to right: Ben and Richard Megahy of Simon Howie in Perth.
Perth, Dundee and Angus butchers selected for Team GB squad ahead of 'Butchery Olympics'
Arlene Anderson (left) and Lindsey Wilson of Kirriemuir Food Hub at the Bank Street premises. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kirriemuir Food Hub 'held hostage' in year-long power struggle with SSE

Conversation