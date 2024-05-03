Angus primary school pupils ‘spot rats in playground’ as pest control called

Pest control officers were called to a primary school in Angus following reports of rats in the playground.

Concerned parents of pupils at Andover Primary School, in Brechin, claimed to have spotted the rodents in the playground.

One person, who wished to remain anonymous, said they had been made aware there were nests of rats under sheds at the school.

Angus Council say rats ‘dealt with’

Angus Council admitted “the issue has been dealt with”.

It refused to confirm when pest control officers visited the school.

It’s unknown how long the rats have been an issue.

A council spokesperson told The Courier: “Angus Council has been made aware of the presence of rats in the playground at Andover Primary School in Brechin.

“Pest control have been on site and the issue has now been dealt with.”

Rats are also understood to have been spotted in the town’s Guthrie Park.

The council spokesperson added that the council is still waiting to hear back from the parks team regarding the reports.