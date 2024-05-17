‘Game-changing’ drone technology delivers 5G connectivity in Angus glens mountain rescue demo mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

‘Game-changing’ drone technology delivers 5G connectivity in Angus glens mountain rescue demo mission

Experts say using drones to create a 5G connectivity 'bubble' could transform mountain rescue operations in remote terrain where communication delays can cost lives.

By Graham Brown
To go with story by Graham Brown. A team of mobile connectivity and drone specialists have demonstrated the use of flying 5G drones as a moving connectivity bubble which could transform mountain search and rescue missions. Picture shows; Angus Glens 5g drone trial. Tarfside. Supplied by Alan Richardson Date; 23/03/2024
To go with story by Graham Brown. A team of mobile connectivity and drone specialists have demonstrated the use of flying 5G drones as a moving connectivity bubble which could transform mountain search and rescue missions. Picture shows; Angus Glens 5g drone trial. Tarfside. Supplied by Alan Richardson Date; 23/03/2024

The remote Angus glens have staged a demonstration of 5G drones experts hope could transform search and rescue missions.

Mobile technology and drone specialists delivered the aerial display in the hills above Tarfside at the head of Glenesk.

And it showed how a 5G eye-in-the-sky ‘bubble’ can be created in a potentially lifesaving link for search teams.

The demonstration harnessed JET Connectivity’s pop-up technology with an aerial drone to form a self-deploying 5G network.

5g drone demonstration in Angus glens.
The capabilities of the drone technology were demonstrated in Glenesk. Image: Alan Richardson

Search and rescue traditionally relies on teams hiking into the mountains or helicopter assistance across wider area searches.

But those options are either time consuming – potentially disastrous in an emergency – or expensive.

And remote mountain locations also often suffer from poor phone signal.

It means rescue teams can struggle to communicate or share location and video information.

Revolutionary moving network

The experts behind the new project believe challenges seen in emergency situations across the world can be revolutionised with the use of a pop-up, moving network and visual search platform.

A 5G drone network can be set up in minutes in an emergency.

One or multiple drones will search a wide area, streaming video and infrared footage back to the controller over the 5G network created by the drones.

Glenesk demonstration of 5G drone connectivity technology.
Partners in the pathfinder project see the 5G drone ready for launch. Image: Alan Richardson

JET Connectivity’s 5G base station in a box is lightweight and low power.

It can be carried by the drone and deployed remotely on the ground for fixed coverage, or kept in flight to provide a moving bubble of connectivity.

Tay Cities Deal project

The Tarfside demo concluded a research and development pathfinder project as part of the Tay5G Project under the Tay Cities Region Deal.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the project has been led by JET Connectivity, supported by DTLX who provided the drone approvals and flights.

Abertay University and Scotland 5G Centre have also been involved in the programme.

Drone flying over the Angus glens.
Flying the drone over the hills above Tarfside. Image: Alan Richardson

A second demonstration is now planned in June for an offshore beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone demonstration.

It will utilise the same pop-up 5G capability at sea as a floating network.

Experts hope it will increase safety and reduce risk through remote surveying, inspections and maintenance.

JET Connectivity CEO James Thomas said: “It has been fantastic to see the integration of our 5G technology in an aerial drone coming to life.

“Seeing the difference this could make to search and rescue missions is really exciting.

Eye in the sky technology for mountain rescue missions.
The 5G technology could be used to locate casualties more quickly in remote areas. Image: Alan Richardson

“There are so many other opportunities to use this solution now the technology has been developed, such as disaster recovery. We are delighted to be a part of making a difference.”

Scottish Government economy secretary Kate Forbes said: “The Scottish Government is providing £2 million towards innovative 5G trials such as the search and rescue drones project as part of the Tay Cities Region Deal.

“This project is a great example of how 5G connectivity can be used to support the emergency services in rural areas and potentially save lives.”

Drone technology has already been piloted in an Angus medical delivery scheme.

Launchpad for further development

DTLX director Richard Stark added: “With the UK’s drone industry starting to ramp up on the back of several government initiatives, it has been really exciting to work with our sub-contractor, the Edinburgh Drone Company, to build a heavy lift drone and fascinating to learn about the intricacies of 5G technology.

“Hopefully this project will act as a launchpad for further development.”

Dr Laith Al-Jobouri of Abertay University’s School of Design and Informatics said: “This project is a powerful example of what can be achieved when academia and industry work together to address real world problems.

5G drone flight in the Angus glens.
Drone experts prepare for launch. Image: Alan Richardson

“There’s huge potential here, not just to advance the UK’s approach to search and rescue situations, but also to apply the same or similar technology to a wide range of other sectors.”

And Kirsty Scott of the Scotland 5G Centre said it offered “endless possibilities”.

“It’s a game-changer for search and rescue teams, revolutionising mountain rescue efforts as we know them.

“We look forward to helping support the wider adoption of this solution.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

General view of Pie Bob's bakery in Arbroath
Arbroath 'institution' Pie Bob's praised as councillors dish up 5am opening renewal
Tayside teacher sentenced for Salvation Army concert sexual assault
Discount supermarket Aldi is planning a store in Arbroath. Image: Shutterstock
'Excited' Aldi win booze licence for new store on £16m Arbroath retail park
Eassie Primary School in Angus. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus nursery with 'exceptional reputation' forced to close over lack of space
Kerryanne Shaw is setting up a sanctuary for XL bullies in Angus. Image: Supplied
XL Bully campaigner admits 'frustrating' delays in setting up Angus sanctuary for controversial breed
Design images of the Corn Exchange outdoor seating areas. Image: Harrison Ince Architects
Arbroath Wetherspoons pulls plug on raised outdoor seating idea
The A937 south of Marykirk required major repairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Marykirk residents thanked for patience during Storm Babet repair as A937 re-opens
Berryhill near Fowlis will be one of Scotland's largest solar farms. Image: DC Thomson
Berryhill solar farm granted two-year extension for work to start on 50MW Angus project
Stuart Lavery
Charity champion Arbroath ex-Royal Marine in court after mistaking air pistols for toys
The planned mast site on a grass island at Victoria Street in Monifieth. Image: Google
20-metre 5G Monifieth phone mast refused planning permission AGAIN

Conversation