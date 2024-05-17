Dundee lettings agent Louise Todd finds key to success in first 18 months in business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee lettings agent Louise Todd finds key to success in first 18 months in business

Louise said there were signs rent price increases in Dundee were starting to slow down.

By Rob McLaren
Louise Todd now manages more than 100 properties in Dundee through her lettings agency. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Louise Todd now manages more than 100 properties in Dundee through her lettings agency. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dundee lettings agent Louise Todd is proud of the success she’s had in her first 18 months of business.

Louise set up her own company after more than a decade working for other letting agents in the city.

She now manages more than 120 properties in the area. She moved to offices in Commercial Street earlier this year.

Louise said word of mouth and enquiries through social media platform Linkedin is behind the growth of Louise Todd Property Management.

“I was fortunate some landlords knew me and it’s taken off through word of mouth since then,” she said.

“The first year has been very busy. I took on a lot of portfolio landlords.

“I now have someone helping me with inspections and have also started a cleaning business on the side which keeps the end of tenancy cleans in house.”

Louise Todd focus on service

Louise, 40, offers a full management service for landlords as well as bespoke packages.

After moving into city centre offices, she said among her next priorities was to hire a part-time member of staff.

She adds: “I would never take on too many properties that I couldn’t properly serve my landlords and their tenants, who are just as important.

Louise Todd started her new Dundee lettings agency in November 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I’m happy with how the business has grown in the past 18 months.

“What you see is what you get with me. I always try to give my very best and to give a personable service and I think my landlords would vouch for that as well.”

Are Dundee rent increases slowing?

Louise said there were signs that rent price inflation is settling down, after large increases in the past few years.

Landlords leaving the sector as well as increased mortgage costs have been listed among the reasons for rents increasing.

Louise said: “I always advise my landlords that being fair and reasonable with their increases, is the best way to go.

“But at the end of the day, landlords have to cover their costs.

Louise has found the key to success with her business venture. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The market needs to be fair and balanced. I do think some of the legislation has gone slightly too far in favour of tenants.

“Landlords can have a tenant who isn’t paying rent and it can take months and months to get an eviction order.

“I’ve not had any portfolio landlords selling up, but I know some have left the sector and who can blame them?

“But most investors are in it for the long run and things come around in property.”

More from Business

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Wealth of Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty leaps to £651m – Rich List
Paul McCartney. (Ian West/PA)
Rich List: Sir Paul McCartney becomes first UK billionaire musician
The King on his coronation day (Adrian Dennis/PA)
King’s wealth jumps £10 million to £610 million, Sunday Times Rich List reveals
Harry Styles is featured in The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa and Harry Styles named in Sunday Times first 40 Under 40 Rich…
Gopi Hinduja and his family, which is behind the Indian conglomerate Hinduja Group, have been named as Britain’s richest once again (PA)
Rich List 2024: Who are the wealthiest people in the UK?
Developers have to deliver a net gain of 10% for nature (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Government warned of risks to success of scheme to boost nature in developments
The number of young motorists punished for uninsured driving more than doubled in two years amid a spike in premiums, according to new analysis (Alamy/PA)
Surge in motor premiums fuels spike in uninsured drivers – analysis
The consumer group said banks needed to provide replacement services for millions of people who relied on them (Matt Crossick/PA)
Number of bank branch closures passes 6,000 ‘milestone’ – Which?
The scale of the inflation shock has reshaped the economy and public finances and changed what people do with their money, according to the Resolution Foundation (Peter Byrne/PA)
Biggest inflation shock in decades has turned UK into nation of savers – report
The CWU said the ‘future of postal services in the UK is again under threat’ (John Giles/PA)
Badenoch says proposed sale of Royal Mail to foreign owner must protect service

Conversation