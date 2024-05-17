Dundee lettings agent Louise Todd finds key to success in first 18 months in business

Dundee lettings agent Louise Todd is proud of the success she’s had in her first 18 months of business.

Louise set up her own company after more than a decade working for other letting agents in the city.

She now manages more than 120 properties in the area. She moved to offices in Commercial Street earlier this year.

Louise said word of mouth and enquiries through social media platform Linkedin is behind the growth of Louise Todd Property Management.

“I was fortunate some landlords knew me and it’s taken off through word of mouth since then,” she said.

“The first year has been very busy. I took on a lot of portfolio landlords.

“I now have someone helping me with inspections and have also started a cleaning business on the side which keeps the end of tenancy cleans in house.”

Louise Todd focus on service

Louise, 40, offers a full management service for landlords as well as bespoke packages.

After moving into city centre offices, she said among her next priorities was to hire a part-time member of staff.

She adds: “I would never take on too many properties that I couldn’t properly serve my landlords and their tenants, who are just as important.

“I’m happy with how the business has grown in the past 18 months.

“What you see is what you get with me. I always try to give my very best and to give a personable service and I think my landlords would vouch for that as well.”

Are Dundee rent increases slowing?

Louise said there were signs that rent price inflation is settling down, after large increases in the past few years.

Landlords leaving the sector as well as increased mortgage costs have been listed among the reasons for rents increasing.

Louise said: “I always advise my landlords that being fair and reasonable with their increases, is the best way to go.

“But at the end of the day, landlords have to cover their costs.

“The market needs to be fair and balanced. I do think some of the legislation has gone slightly too far in favour of tenants.

“Landlords can have a tenant who isn’t paying rent and it can take months and months to get an eviction order.

“I’ve not had any portfolio landlords selling up, but I know some have left the sector and who can blame them?

“But most investors are in it for the long run and things come around in property.”