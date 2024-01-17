Lack of properties blamed as average Dundee rents soar to £900

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of properties blamed as average Dundee rents soar to £900

High demand, high cost of borrowing and lack of property has resulted in higher rents according to a local letting agent.

Paul Malik By Paul Malik
Rent in Dundee has increased to £900 per month, on average. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

The cost of renting in Dundee has increased by more than 56% in the last five years, latest figures show.

Rent across the city costs an average of £904 according to a report by property agency Citylets.

A single bedroom home will cost £581 a month, and is usually let within 11 days of becoming available.

A three-roomed property costs on average £1,116 a month.

But it is two bedroomed homes which have seen the biggest cost increase, which will now set renters back £887 on average.

Why cost of renting in Dundee is going up

Dundee property manager Struan Baptie said there are not enough homes available for rent to meet expectations.

The cost of owning second properties for rent has increased due to inflation, higher mortgage rates and a higher cost of borrowing, he said.

“Rent prices are going up quite high. We try and keep prices sensible and affordable for tenants.

“There is just not enough stock to meet demand.

As a result, what residents pay can often reflect this.

Add that to an ever increasing demand for rental accommodation in Dundee, those looking can find themselves paying ever-increasing rates of rent.

Around 80% of properties in Dundee are rented within a month of going on the market.

“The rental market in Dundee is still strong and buoyant,” Mr Baptie adds.

Struan Baptie, a property manager in Dundee. Image: Struan Baptie Property Management”There are costs borne by landlords. The cost of borrowing is high. Material costs are high and these are often passed on to tenants.

“We are taking between 15-20 enquiries on properties, which shows how high the demand is.

“Rental prices will remain high over the coming twelve months.

“High costs of rent are hard on tenants. It does feel that some rents in the city are too high.

“That is why we try to keep rents at a more affordable level.”

National picture

The average cost of a rental property in Scotland is now £1,097, according to Citylets.

Properties in the DD1 postcode, namely in the city centre, are above the average rate to rent in Dundee.

But while it has gone up, it is still lower than the Scottish average, buoyed by massive yearly increases in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Of the country’s four major cities, only Aberdeen recorded a reduction in the average cost to rent a property in 2023.

Meanwhile, a two-bed property in Perth will cost on average £700 a month and in  Kirkcaldy it is slightly lower at £689 per month.

Angus remains among the cheapest places in Scotland to rent a double-roomed home, costing on average £599 a month.

Only Arbroath has a lower monthly average, with a two-bed costing on average £573 a month.

