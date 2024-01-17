James McPake reveals Kane Ritchie-Hosler timescale as winger returns to Dunfermline following post-surgery lay-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake reveals Kane Ritchie-Hosler timescale as winger returns to Dunfermline following post-surgery lay-off

The former Rangers youngster has endured three operations in the space of six months.

By Iain Collin
Kane Ritchie-Hosler writhes in agony after dislocating his shoulder in Dunfermline's recent 3-0 win against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler suffered his latest injury against Arbroath in November. Image: SNS.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler could be back in action for Dunfermline by the end of February after returning to the club to step up his recovery from shoulder surgery.

The former Rangers and Manchester City youngster has endured a nightmare season since joining the Pars on a permanent deal last summer.

Surgery on ankle and knee problems restricted him to just half an hour of action in the first four months of the campaign.

Then, in just his fifth appearance of 2023-24, the 21-year-old dislocated his shoulder in the 3-0 win over Arbroath on November 28.

Kane Ritchie-Holser dribbles with the ball at his feet for Dunfermline against Inverness Caley Thistle in September. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Kane Ritchie-Holser made his Dunfermline return from ankle surgery against Inverness Caley Thistle in September. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

That necessitated a third operation and the youngster was subsequently told to take some time off with his family down in Manchester.

After nearly a month of recuperation south of the border, the popular winger returned to Scotland earlier this week.

And he will now be given a training programme aimed at completing his third comeback in the space of just six months.

Manager James McPake said: “Kane has come back up and it’s great to have him back in and about the place again.

“We’ll just progress things with him now.

‘Move pretty quickly’

“He’s out the sling and walking about doing low-level stuff, and I think with him it will move pretty quickly.

“We can get him on the bike and work his cardio fitness on that.

“It does go quite quickly once you’re out the sling.

“Hopefully you’re talking 12 weeks all in from the injury and we’re a good six weeks or so into that now.

“So, all going well we’ll have him back in by the end of February.”

McPake added: “If anybody deserves a bit of luck it’s Kane, with what he’s had to go through. What a nightmare he’s had and what character he’s shown.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler claps the Dunfermline fans during his loan spell from Rangers last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler was a massive fans’ favourite on loan from Rangers last season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“I was a bit worried with him coming back up, wondering how he’s going to be with another rehab ahead of him.

“But he’s certainly come back with a bit of a buzz about him and he was probably desperate to get back to work as well.”

Ritchie-Hosler was operated on north of the border last month before travelling back down to his native Manchester to spend Christmas with his family.

After three operations, it was felt the time away would help nurse the player mentally through his latest bodyblow.

And McPake is optimistic the break has worked.

‘Bubbly’

He added: “It looks like the time away has helped. He’s come in and he’s bubbly.

“He looked a bit down after the second injury. He got the surgery and even in his rehab you could tell he was struggling a wee bit.

“But I think the time off has done him good, mentally more than anything else, just getting down the road and spending Christmas with the family.

Kane’s still a young kid and he’s been away from home for the past few years, so he’s not had many Christmases with his family.

“So, I think that was a good decision to get him down there, and in the last couple of days he’s been lively about the place.

“And the boys are glad to have him back as well.”

More from Football

Forfar manager Ray McKinnon.
Ray McKinnon hails 'phenomenal' ticket milestone as Forfar fans rush for Hibs briefs
St Johnstone target Connor Smith on Hearts duty. Image: SNS
St Johnstone keen on Hearts midfielder Connor Smith - but Perth departures must come…
Dundee's Curtis Main
Dundee new boy Curtis Main - what will Tony Docherty be getting from big…
Gavin Gunning during his Dundee United days. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United star axed for picking up ball during game takes caretaker charge at…
New Dundee striker Curtis Main. Image: David Young
Dundee seal Curtis Main signing as boss Tony Docherty hails club owners over deal
Curtis Main
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to sign former St Mirren striker Curtis Main
Dundee United (left) and St Johnstone (right) fans will be celebrating their respective clubs' Uefa payments. Images: Shutterstock/SNS
Dundee United and St Johnstone set for £650k Uefa windfall
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: Ross MacDonald / SNS Group.
Ian Murray details Raith Rovers' thinking on defensive recruitments as he predicts post-Scottish Cup…
No two major football stadiums in Britain are closer to each other than Tannadice and Dens Park.
JIM SPENCE: Some say Dundee United and Dundee ground-share is a ‘no brainer’ –…
9
Greg Stewart celebrates a Dundee goal at Dundee United
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee return for Greg Stewart would be huge - and groundsmen suspension…