James McPake talks Kane Ritchie-Hosler mental wellbeing as Dunfermline winger endures third operation in six months

James McPake insists Dunfermline will tread carefully with Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s comeback due to the psychological effects of his latest injury blow.

The fans’ favourite has gone under the knife for a third time in a luckless campaign and is not expected to return to action for at least three months.

It has been as cursed a spell with injuries as McPake has ever experienced in over two decades in the game.

Ritchie-Hosler’s misfortune began with an ankle injury sustained during pre-season and continued with a knee issue picked up after just half an hour of first-team action in September.

In his second comeback of the campaign – the recent 3-0 victory over Arbroath – the 21-year-old dislocated his shoulder and damaged ligaments.

On all three occasions he was told he would need an operation.

McPake has revealed the wide man has been told to take as much time as he needs with his latest recuperation.

And he has confessed he has concerns the youngster could risk ‘burn-out’ from facing yet more rehabilitation in such a short space of time.

The Pars boss, who himself suffered a myriad of injuries as a player, said: “I’ve not seen it before. I’ve had serious injuries in my career – but this goes over anything I’ve experienced injury-wise.

Balance mental and physical well-being

“I feel so bad for him. Normally with injuries I can speak to them and say, ‘I’ve experienced what you’re going through’.

“But I’ve not with Kane – I don’t know anybody else who has.

“Myself and Dave (Mackay, assistant) had a chat with him and it’s really important for him that he takes the time, and doesn’t rush back.

“That’s not to say we don’t want him back. We’d love to have him back bang on whatever the surgeon says.

“But I think we need to balance this one up.

“It’s the well-being and the mental side of the injury, because I think the worst part of injuries is the mental side.

“Again, you need to put it into context, because there’s a lot of people out there dying of cancer and terrible illnesses, there’s wars going on.

“But talking about Kane and what we’re dealing with, in the circumstances it’s an absolute nightmare.”

McPake has described Ritchie-Hosler as “bubbly” in discussions they had last week following the devastating MRI scan results.

But he knows there will be difficult days ahead.

McPake wary of Ritchie-Hosler burn-out after operation

He added: “It’s tough for him and I do hope – and I know I said this the last time – that he comes through this stronger.

“It’s going to be tough for him, because I can only imagine what he’s going through.

“We need to be careful – for the mindset, for the psychological side of it.

“And that’s not to say Kane is struggling.

“We need to be careful there’s not a burn-out here with rehab, because he’s basically doing six, seven, eight months of rehab in one go for three different injuries.

“We’ll get him back and we’ll take care of him.”