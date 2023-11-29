Dunfermline boss James McPake updates fans on injuries that marred emphatic Arbroath win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline boss James McPake updates fans on injuries that marred emphatic Arbroath win

A trio of Pars stars were forced off injured against the Lichties.

By Darren Johnstone
Dunfermline's Kane Ritchie-Hosler was amongst the Pars stars to suffer injuries against Arbroath. Image: SNS
James McPake admits Dunfermline’s emphatic 3-0 victory over Arbroath was bittersweet after watching three of his players go off injured in the second half.

The Pars climbed up to fourth in the Championship with a Josh Edwards strike and double from sub Craig Wighton.

But the victory came at a cost after Kane Ritchie-Hosler, who was stretchered off with a dislocated shoulder, Owen Moffat and Sam Fisher were all forced off.

Former Rangers trainee Rithie-Hosler had only worked his way back into the team having already undergone ankle and knee operations this season.

McPake said: “The disappointment of the night are the injuries.

Sam Fisher gets treatment at East End Park. Image: SNS

“Kane has dislocated his shoulder and he’s away to the hospital, Sam has an ankle problem and we’ll assess that.

“It is gutting for Kane, I’ve had serious injuries myself but I’m not sure I’ve had three serious ones in the same season so all we can say is that we’ll give him the best of treatment and look after him.

“He was just getting back in the team and he was a real threat in the game.

“That is the negative of the night.

“But we’re back to winning ways, three points. It was a stuffy game in the first half and we were a bit static at the top end and never asked enough questions of them.

“We were better in the second half and it was a deserved three points. It was a decent performance off the back of the Raith defeat.

Josh Edwards celebrates with his Dunfermline team-mates after making it 1-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS

The change in the Arbroath dugout did not have the desired effect as the Angus outfit fell to a sixth straight loss.

The visitors also suffered their own injury set-back at the end of the game when midfielder Michael McKenna was stretchered off.

Interim boss Stuart Malcolm said: “We started well in the first half, we stifled the game and limited them to very little.

“We had a few half chances ourselves but in the second half individual errors absolutely killed us.

“It’s not looking great with Michael, it’s not looking like a short term injury. I don’t know exactly what it is but it’s somewhere around his ankle.”

