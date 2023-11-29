Anger as ‘abhorrent’ violence against emergency workers rises in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger as ‘abhorrent’ violence against emergency workers rises in Angus

Assaults perpetrated against emergency workers have seen a significant increase, jumping up to 78 reports so far this year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Police officers in Angus are being assaulted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Police officers in Angus are being assaulted. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Reports of assaults against emergency service workers in Angus have jumped in the last year, a new report has shown.

Horrified councillors heard at a meeting attacks have risen to 78 so far this year, up from 45 last year.

Councillors condemned the rising number of incidents at a scrutiny and audit committee on Tuesday.

SNP councillor Julie Bell said: “I’m absolutely appalled around violence against emergency workers.

“And I really just want to make a plea to the public to stop it.

“People should not be going to their work, in any capacity, but particularly when you’re helping citizens in our community, and end up being assaulted – it’s just abhorrent.”

SNP councillor Julie Bell.

The report said the majority of the assaults occurred within the Arbroath and Montrose areas, with drugs and alcohol being a significant factor in a high number of crimes.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “We’ve got robust processes in place in terms of supporting those who are assaulted within the workplace.

“I guess to put it into some context we’ve seen some officers who are assaulted five, six, seven times in the course of a working year.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Which in combination starts to really impact on people’s sense of safety.

“What I would say is we are a robust and resilient bunch, so actually the officers who face that. I’m not saying they are accepting of it, they’re not.

“However they are staunch in the face of violence and understand they are a very vital line of safety and protection for members of the public and they take those duties extremely responsibly.”

Outrage at rising assaults towards emergency services workers.

But it was stressed that Police Scotland is doing all it can to help support officers who are victims of assault.

Mr Fitzgerald added: “As an organisation, we ensure there are welfare contacts in the aftermath of these incidents, there is additional training offered if it’s required.

“And then there is positive contact from senior members of staff every time an officer is assaulted to make sure that any welfare provisions are carefully taken care of.”

Emergency workers in Angus suffering post-traumatic stress after assaults

However, it was revealed during the meeting that incidents like these have led to officers being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress.

Officer Anne Smith during the meeting added: “We’ve had a number of officers with post-traumatic stress that hasn’t been apparent at the time of the incident but has come some years later.

“We have seen increases in officers who are suffering from work-related stress due to matters that have occurred many years before.”

Councillors were unanimous in their condemnation of the assaults with committee chairman Craig Fotheringham adding: “What is really sad and concerning is the very significant increase in common assaults against our emergency workers.

Angus scrutiny committee chairman Craig Fotheringham. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“The very people who put themselves at risk on a daily basis to protect help and serve us all.”

“In my view, this is 78 crimes too many, any crime is unacceptable but against emergency workers beggars belief.

“And I hope, and I think they will, the sheriffs will take a very dim view and will deal with these people accordingly.”

